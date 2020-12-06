News By Tag
OLOI, Inc. and Evans GP announce partnership for 2021 Asian F3 Season
• Melbourne-based F3 squad will take on 2021 season with OLOI backing • OLOI most recently backed reigning Asian F3 Champion Joey Alders • Team Principal Josh Evans led previous team to Asian F3 Championship victory in 2020
By: EvansGP
Asian F3 Certified by FIA is run as a regional F3 FIA series and designed as a stepping stone to International F3. The series has a well-deserved reputation as being one of the most competitive F3 championships, with former drivers including such notables as Nikita Mazepin, Rinus Veekay, Liam Lawson, Dan Ticktum, Jack Doohan, Jamie Chadwick, Petro Fittipaldi, and David Schumacher.
Just recently, Nikita Mazepin signed with the Haas F1 team for the 2021 season with a multi-year deal, while just last weekend, Fittipaldi made his Formula One debut with Haas F1 Team at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix.
Evans GP's Team Principal Josh Evans is the leading force behind Evans GP, and as previous Team Manager of BlackArts Racing was instrumental in taking the 2020 Asian F3 Championship with Dutchman Joey Alders behind the wheel earlier this year.
Evans GP's Josh Evans said, "This is an incredible opportunity for both Evans GP and OLOI. We are not only looking to have a really strong season, but of course to bring great exposure and value to OLOI as our primary team sponsor. We have a full promotional plan that will work well on and off the track, including charity and Future Kart Stars race guest programs. We are very much looking forward to a 'win-win' for OLOI and Evans GP."
OLOI's Thomas Yu Lee said, "We are very excited about our partnership with Evans GP, not just for the huge exposure that Asian F3 provides but also the many promotional programs that we will run. We've had a history of racing sponsorship success, supporting Brendon Leitch who finished 4th in the Asian F3 series and then Joey Alders who went on to win both the Asian Formula Renault and Asian F3 Championships last year. 2020 has been difficult for the entire world, but we want to show people one of our main themes for OLOI: 'To make the impossible, possible.' In other words, not just on the track but off it as well, to bring motorsports enthusiasts together and achieve dreams, not just for fashion, but for our passion."
2021 ASIAN F3 CHAMPIONSHIP CALENDAR:
Jan 22-23 Yas Marina F1 Circuit, UAE Round 1 [Races 1-3]
Jan 29-30 Dubai Autodrome, UAE Round 2 [Races 4-6]
Feb 5-6 Yas Marina F1 Circuit, UAE Round 3 [Races 7-9]
Feb 12-13 Dubai Autodrome, UAE Round 4 [Races 10-12]
Feb 19-20 Yas Marina F1 Circuit, UAE Round 5 [Races 13-15]
OLOI is a San Francisco-based motorsports-
Evans GP, based in Melbourne, Australia, is a professional racing team who competes in Asian F3 as well as other Formula and Touring Car competition and testing. The team's international personnel bring a wealth of winning experience including such series as F1, F2, F3, GP2, GP3, F4, Formula Renault, Formula Ford, V8 Supercars, and others. For more information on Evans GP please visit: www.EvansGP.com
