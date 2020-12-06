Nauticon Information Systems Ranked #14 Among Elite Managed Service Providers on NextGen 101 List

The NextGen 101 List Honors Partners Building MSP Practices.

-- Nauticon Information Systems, a division of Nauticon Office Solutions, has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious new 2020 Channel Futures NextGen 101 rankings.The NextGen 101, an MSP 501 list, features resellers, system integrators, consultants and other partners with recurring revenues from business models that are diversified beyond managed or cloud services.The NextGen 101 recognizes diversified partners with growing MSP practices and annual recurring revenues under 20% of total revenue. These partners offer managed services, but they're also resellers, system integrators and shops that do project work. These diversified shops deserve to be recognized for what they are in their own list, not just grouped together with pure-play MSPs.Channel Futures (https://www.channelfutures.com/)is pleased to name Nauticon Information Systems to the NextGen 101."We are honored to be recognized on this list among many of our highly respected peers," said Lauren Ruiz, SVP Operations, Nauticon Office Solutions. "Each year we strive to expand our offering with relevant technology solutions while remaining true to our company mission, "Service First!" Recognition on the NextGen 101 MSP list is a true testament to our team's efforts."Channel Partners and Channel Futures always wants to ensure that their partner communities are being recognized for what they do best and are therefore creating programs targeted toward their needs. The Nextgen 101 represents that effort."The NextGen 101 is designed specifically to honor partners dedicating resources to building out their practices — all while maintaining the integrity of their core businesses,"said Allison Francis, editor and content producer at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "Maybe these partners will become the MSP powerhouses of the future. Maybe they'll continue to expand their managed services capabilities while also devoting resources to core competencies. Or maybe they'll become a new kind of hybrid partner that isn't yet even on our radar. We can't wait to see what these companies will do next, and we're excited to honor them in a list of their very own."The data collected by the annual MSP 501 program drives Channel Partners' and Channel Futures' market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings. It serves as a lynchpin to dozens of programs and initiatives.The complete 2020 NextGen 101 list is available at Channel Futures.The 2020 MSP 501 and NextGen 101 lists are based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from Mar. 1 through November 23, 2020. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.Nauticon Office Solutions is an award-winning office equipment, Managed Services, and electronic security provider serving the DC metropolitan area. We function as a true partner to support our clients' long-term organizational goals with a breadth of technology expertise including managed IT services, managed cloud solutions, backup and disaster recovery, office equipment, managed print services, and electronic security services—all backed by our local, live-answer help desk and "Service First" attitude.Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.Allison FrancisEditor, Channel Futures & Channel Partners