 
News By Tag
* Highland Park
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Highland Park
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2020
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543


Come home for the holidays at Heritage at Highland Park

The new community from American Properties Realty, Inc. in Highland Park Borough offers new townhomes with up to 1,975 sq. ft. of living space.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
 
 
Heritage at Highland Park
Heritage at Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. - Dec. 8, 2020 - PRLog -- It's time to deck new halls! Heritage at Highland Park, a new townhome community located at the crossroads of Janeway and Cleveland Avenues in beautiful Highland Park, is spreading holiday cheer with a $10,000 incentive on all quick move-in homes in Phase II – must use builder's preferred lender, Caliber Home Loans. Private, in-person appointments are also available and can easily be booked online (https://heritageathighlandpark-appointments.as.me/schedule.php).

"This limited-time incentive paired with extremely low interest rates makes now the ideal time to make your move," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. "Plus, with a quick move-in home, you receive wonderful upgrades at a fraction of the cost."

For those looking to take the next step, Heritage at Highland Park currently offers two quick move-in homes, the Brookside and the Aurora, available with the $10,000 incentive. "We invite you to tour these beautiful new homes and see firsthand what it would be like to live at Heritage at Highland Park," said Csik.

The Brookside (unit 303) offers three bedrooms plus a loft, three baths and a one-car garage. "This home is ideal for entertaining with open concept living, a large living/dining area and a kitchen with breakfast bar," said Csik. "Other highlights include hardwood floors, upgraded tiles, upgraded lighting, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine-foot ceiling, a convenient second-floor laundry and master bedroom with walk-in closet." The final price of this home after the incentive is $446,071.

The Aurora (unit 1206) features 1,660 sq. ft. of living space with three bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. Other highlights include: Hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, recessed lighting and an optional second floor study. The final price of this home after the incentive is $431,055.

Just one mile to the New Brunswick Train Station and close to Routes 1, 18 and I-95, Heritage at Highland Park is an easy commute to Manhattan. It is also a half-mile to the shops and restaurants in downtown Highland Park, and a short drive to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers New Brunswick. Ideal for growing families, the community is part of the highly regarded Highland Park School District. "These homes are part of an intimate community tucked in a 1.8-square mile borough between New Brunswick and Edison that is diverse in both culture and opportunity," said Csik.

Townhomes are priced from the mid $400s. The Heritage at Highland Park Sales Office is located at 408 Dickson Court in Highland Park (GPS: 229 Cleveland Avenue – follow signs). The Sales Office is open by appointment only. Virtual tours and online chats are still available.

To schedule a one-on-one appointment, click here (https://heritageathighlandpark-appointments.as.me/schedul...) to use Heritage at Highland Park's online appointment scheduler. For additional information, call Erika Rotondo at 732-354-3543 or email her at erotondo@americanproperties.net. (mailto:erotondo@americanproperties.net) Those interested can also visit http://www.HeritageAtHighlandPark.com.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

https://www.americanproperties.net/news/

Media Contact
Design 446
lcrossan@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
Tags:Highland Park
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Highland Park - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 08, 2020
Design 446 News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Dec 08, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share