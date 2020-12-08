Moviegazoo To Theater Owners: We Are Here To Help and Invest Up to $500 million

Simultaneously Release (HBO MAX & Theaters) Could Become The Last Nail In The Theater Industry Coffin!

-- "When Covid-19 hit North America, we modified our business and built a digital network that allowed our members to stay connected in a virtual environment. We updated Moviegazoo Product Shows and went from 30,000 members per show to over 200k members. Mr. Moulterie gave our members a reason to invest in the Moviegazoo Offline Digital Platform (230 million users), because there's nothing like going to the movies. And what WarnerMedia has done is place the whole ecosystem at-risk with-it decision to Simultaneously Release its films on HBO MAX Stream Service and in Theaters!The big screen is not something you can place to the side and think consumers would get the same experience from watching a bubble gum movie like Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, Cruella, Dune, No Time to Die and Coming 2 America, on a 65'-inch LCD Screen! The only consumers that will benefit from WarnerMedia Decision is Bootleggers!"said Joanne G. Whaley, President of Moviegazoo."Joanne is correct, there's something about going to the movies that no matter how hard you try, you can't put into words because it's about the experience! The magic that happens in that dark room, actors become bigger than life on the silver screen, the smell of popcorn in the air, people talking behind you & that scream that moviegoers make. It is the little things that connections you and makes going to the movies special. A Good Movie with and a Storyline has a way of making you forget about your family problems and the cold and "F" up world that hits you over the head once the lights come on!What WarnerMedia should already know; every online streaming service is losing between 25% and 40% on every film due to bootlegging. So, if you think bootlegging was a problem over the last 20 years, wait until bootleggers no longer have to go into a theater to videotape a film. The Simultaneously Releases that idiots in Hollywood are trying to sell to Theater Owners is crazy! Their great ideal would allow bootleggers to sit on their couch and subscribe to Disney, Apple TV, HBO Max and Showtime and record hit after hit! Because that's what they are doing now!Moviegazoo Algorithm & Digital Platform allows us to track every film our promotional partners give us access to. And when it comes to online Streaming it not what a film makes, but how much money is loss due to bootlegging. This is the word every Movie Studio Executive needs to learn how to pronounce! Movie Piracy is the Politically Correct way of saying Bootleg!Within one hour of a film being shown on HBO MAX, a DVD quality film is uploaded to the internet for everyone to download. All you need is just a single copy and you are looking at 25% or more of a film revenue ending up in the hands of bootleggers. So, if you want to kill the theater experience, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE move forward with this stupid ideal and you will see the domino effect in real time. Theater chains will close one by one and in 20 years, going to the movies as we know it will become a distant memory. Hollywood is the only place on the planet where the house continues to lose money!!! WarnerMedia decision is the perfect Christmas Gift for Bootleggers!Artists and agencies should be aware that the back-end money that's generated from the traditional way a movie is released (Theater First) will no longer be there. The moment a film is placed on HBO MAX WarnerMedia will instantly be devaluing its own content. Selling tickets and working from a set number of subscribers is totally different. It is the same mess that the Music Industry is dealing with now! Every Record Label on the planet want Spotify and others Music Streaming Services to increase their prices. The Price and the number of times a movie is streamed is where the price will come into conflict! How do you break up the monthly Subscription Fee? A ticket is simple to slice and dice but a subscription plan, just shoot me now! Because Fair value is where the lawsuits will be based on! What HBO Max paid compared to what Netflix would have paid is where Fair Value will be waiting in the background ready to bitch slap a studio when a film bombs in a Stream Service System.Every artist should demand to be paid upfront on every option. Because the same day release will cut what a theater makes in half for films like Dune, Matrix 4 and Wonder Woman 1984. And yes, some films will make money but 99% of the over new releases won't! This is why Actors, Agents and Agencies need to learn how to measure Online Losses? If they don't it will be passed on to the artists, producers, directors and writers. Compensation must be calculated in a totally new way. Something I will touch on at another time.The economic costs of making a movie is complex and hard to quantify at times. But data simplify the process and unlock the overall value in Dollars and Cents and learning how to use data to justify an $200 million investment in a movie will become the new NORMAL in Hollywood. Every agency in Hollywood needs to know how to use and measure data in order to represent their clients. Do what we did create your own Algorithm! An Algorithm that allows us to determine what a film will make beforehand. Because the number of films that crash and burn at the box office is at an all-time high! And Warnermedia recent decision will only add to the problem!" stated Vince C. A. Moulterie II, Founder and Chief Designer of Moviegazoo Algorithm & Digital Platform.Note: Moviegazoo Founder is open to speaking with AMC and other Theater Owners…We are Here to Help and invest in creating something new! Moviegazoo has over 350 million members and 230 million Digital Subscribers. And one of the largest offline people network.