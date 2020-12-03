News By Tag
Children's Chorus of Washington Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Holiday Events and Album Release
Releases line-up of holiday performances with PBS, The Kennedy Center, and one of Broadway's Hamilton performers, Julia Estrada
By: Children's Chorus of Washington
In addition to the events, CCW will release a compilation of 25 tracks to celebrate 25 years of performances, uplifting the community, and the youth throughout Washington, DC through performing arts.
The album, Making Spirits Bright, has been newly remastered with songs that have never been released. The work was recorded live over the past four seasons, this album is a special compilation celebrating the holiday season, and representing the work of the 387 singers who participated in our auditioned ensembles between 2016 and 2019.
"At CCW, we celebrate and value the strength of each student's voice by keeping the essence of choral singing alive and sharing that spirit with others," said Artistic Director Margaret N. Clark. "Singing together is how we feel connected and empowering my singers to continue to find ways to meet the challenges of this time together is my goal this season. I am so proud of our choristers and thrilled to showcase them throughout DC and beyond."
Catch CCW on television and on social media with tunes for the season:
CCW to be Featured in The Kennedy Center's Arts Across America Series on December 9 at 4 p.m. ET
CCW singers perform "O' Happy Holiday Sing" with Hamilton actor Julia Estrada on an exciting program produced by our SING DC Artistic Advisor Tony Small. The program, Holiday Tings', will air on Wednesday, December 9 at 4 p.m. at Arts Across America, and on Facebook Live. (https://www.facebook.com/
Tune in to WETA for our Children's Chorus of Washington with 14 Other DC-Based Choral Groups on December 20th - 25th on WETA Metro and WETA PBS channels
WETA Arts will debut two new Washington Voices programs on PBS and WETA Metro, in addition to streaming at weta.org/arts.
CCW is part of the festivities, performing in the special program "Songs of the Season." In this hour-long show, WETA Arts celebrates the magic of the season and DC's large and vibrant choral scene with a selection of standout, heartwarming performances by 16 total choirs from across the DMV.
Check it out on WETA Metro:
• Dec 20th 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
• Dec 22nd 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
• Dec 25th 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Also, airing on WETA PBS:
• Dec 15th 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.
• Dec 23rd 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
• Dec 25th 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Join CCW for their 30-minute performance in "Choir Celebration"
Check it out on WETA Metro:
Dec 24th 8 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Also, airing on WETA PBS:
Dec 24th 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
*For information on how to access these channels, please see weta.org/tv/
