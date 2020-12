Children's Chorus of Washington Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Holiday Events and Album Release

Releases line-up of holiday performances with PBS, The Kennedy Center, and one of Broadway's Hamilton performers, Julia Estrada

-- The Children's Chorus of Washington is proud to celebrate its 25th Anniversary with a holiday season full of events. After pivoting due to the pandemic to virtual vocal practices and performances throughout the year, the Children's Chorus of Washington (CCW) has lined up a series of events, with the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), The Kennedy Center, and one of Broadway'sperformers, Julia Estrada.In addition to the events, CCW will release a compilation of 25 tracks to celebrate 25 years of performances, uplifting the community, and the youth throughout Washington, DC through performing arts.The album,, has been newly remastered with songs that have never been released. The work was recorded live over the past four seasons, this album is a special compilation celebrating the holiday season, and representing the work of the 387 singers who participated in our auditioned ensembles between 2016 and 2019."At CCW, we celebrate and value the strength of each student's voice by keeping the essence of choral singing alive and sharing that spirit with others,""Singing together is how we feel connected and empowering my singers to continue to find ways to meet the challenges of this time together is my goal this season. I am so proud of our choristers and thrilled to showcase them throughout DC and beyond."CCW singers perform "O' Happy Holiday Sing" withactor Julia Estrada on an exciting program produced by our SING DC Artistic Advisor Tony Small. The program,, will air on Wednesday, December 9 at 4 p.m. at Arts Across America, and on Facebook Live. ( https://www.facebook.com/ watch/KennedyCenter/ 314368739635... WETA Arts will debut two newprograms on PBS and WETA Metro, in addition to streaming at weta.org/arts CCW is part of the festivities, performing in the special program "Songs of the Season." In this hour-long show, WETA Arts celebrates the magic of the season and DC's large and vibrant choral scene with a selection of standout, heartwarming performances by 16 total choirs from across the DMV.• Dec 20th 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.• Dec 22nd 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.• Dec 25th 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.• Dec 15th 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.• Dec 23rd 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.• Dec 25th 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.Join CCW for their 30-minute performance in "Choir Celebration"on WETA and PBS. In this special half-hour tribute to DC's talented musicians, WETA Arts showcases exceptional performances by local choirs celebrating the season in song.Dec 24th 8 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.Dec 24th 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.*For information on how to access these channels, please see weta.org/tv/channelguide. (https://weta.org/tv/channelguide)