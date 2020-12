Design Collaborative Ranked 2020 Top 100 A/E Firm in the Nation

BD+C Magazine ranks Design Collaborative #93 overall A/E firm

-- Design Collaborative, one of the leading architecture, engineering, and interior design firms in the Midwest, recently ranked #93 on Building Design+Construction () Magazine's nationalfor nonresidential and multifamily buildings work. This is the first time Design Collaborative has ranked on the survey.The firm also ranked #18 on BD+C's, #28 on the, and #42 on the. These rankings are as reported in BD+C(https://www.bdcnetwork.com/giants-300) and bring together architecture and engineering firms of all sizes from across the nation to honor key players in the architecture and engineering (A/E) industry.The complete list of Design Collaborative rankings on BD+C's 2020 Giants 400 Report include:2020 Top 100 Convention Center Design Giants2020 Top Data Center Design Giants2020 Top 100 Industrial Design Giants2020 Top Laboratory Facility Design Giants2020 Sports Facilities Design Giants2020 Top Healthcare Design Giants2020 Top 100 A/E Firms2020 Top University Design Giants2020 Top Retail Giants2020 K-12 School Design Giants2020 Top Government Sector Giants2020 Top Multifamily Giants2020 Reconstruction Design GiantsThe rankings are based on 2019 firm revenue.Design Collaborative has continually pushed the boundaries of architecture and engineering by focusing on the most important element in any design – the people. First launched in 1992 by two architects and an engineer, Design Collaborative has grown and prospered thanks to the ideals established from its inception and its unwavering commitment to its mission: improving people's worlds."We are honored to be recognized as a top architecture and engineering firm in several industry categories,"said Pat Pasterick, AIA, LEED AP, CEO and co-founder, of Design Collaborative. "Our focus is always on positively impacting our clients and communities through design -- not for the sake of being named the best firm in any category, but for the people we serve in our communities,"stated Pasterick.Focused on people-first places, Design Collaborative is an award-winning architectural, engineering, and interior design firm located in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana, serving clients across education, healthcare, workplace, financial, industrial, and community markets across 14 states in the Midwest, southeast, and Texas. Founded in 1992, the firm's mission remains to improve people's worlds through its people, passion, and process. Recently completed projects include: Skyline Tower, ORNL Federal Credit Union's Corporate Office, St. Rita's Medical Center Surgery Center, Promenade Park, and Indiana Wesleyan University's Football Stadium. To learn more about Design Collaborative, please visit the website ( http://designcollaborative.com/ ).