Design Collaborative Ranked 2020 Top 100 A/E Firm in the Nation
BD+C Magazine ranks Design Collaborative #93 overall A/E firm
The firm also ranked #18 on BD+C's 2020 Top 100 Convention Center Giants Survey, #28 on the 2020 Data Center Giants Survey, and #42 on the 2020 Industrial Giants Survey. These rankings are as reported in BD+C 2020 Giants 400 Report (https://www.bdcnetwork.com/
The complete list of Design Collaborative rankings on BD+C's 2020 Giants 400 Report include:
#18 2020 Top 100 Convention Center Design Giants
#28 2020 Top Data Center Design Giants
#42 2020 Top 100 Industrial Design Giants
#53 2020 Top Laboratory Facility Design Giants
#72 2020 Sports Facilities Design Giants
#90 2020 Top Healthcare Design Giants
#93 2020 Top 100 A/E Firms
#94 2020 Top University Design Giants
#109 2020 Top Retail Giants
#120 2020 K-12 School Design Giants
#147 2020 Top Government Sector Giants
#158 2020 Top Multifamily Giants
#171 2020 Reconstruction Design Giants
The rankings are based on 2019 firm revenue.
Design Collaborative has continually pushed the boundaries of architecture and engineering by focusing on the most important element in any design – the people. First launched in 1992 by two architects and an engineer, Design Collaborative has grown and prospered thanks to the ideals established from its inception and its unwavering commitment to its mission: improving people's worlds.
"We are honored to be recognized as a top architecture and engineering firm in several industry categories,"
About Design Collaborative
Focused on people-first places, Design Collaborative is an award-winning architectural, engineering, and interior design firm located in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana, serving clients across education, healthcare, workplace, financial, industrial, and community markets across 14 states in the Midwest, southeast, and Texas. Founded in 1992, the firm's mission remains to improve people's worlds through its people, passion, and process. Recently completed projects include: Skyline Tower, ORNL Federal Credit Union's Corporate Office, St. Rita's Medical Center Surgery Center, Promenade Park, and Indiana Wesleyan University's Football Stadium. To learn more about Design Collaborative, please visit the website (http://designcollaborative.com/
