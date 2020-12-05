News By Tag
Songs "Martial Law" & "Change Is Coming" Rally Cry For Hurricane Survivors 12/18/2020
Marco Acosta, 504.231.5457
Jackie Wright, 415.525.0410
The time has come for "Change Is Coming" and "Martial Law," theme songs of "Operacion Asentamiento Humanos," as Black Emergency Managers Association International (BEMA) has teamed up with Mambo Mundo and New Orleans South Africa Connection (NOSACONN) to help the survivors of Hurricanes Eta and Iota in Honduras, Nicaragua, and Jamaica. The songs have been incorporated as a rally cry for "Operacion Asentamiento Humanos"' disaster relief live and virtual fundraiser December 18th at the BB King Blues Club in New Orleans.
Grammy Award-winning Jorge Moreno's never released song "Martial Law" written in 2010 is now more in tune with the times as "the world is in chaos. Racism, civil unrest, climate change, a pandemic and un-employment are hitting us all at once," said Moreno in the YouTube description of "Martial Law" (https://youtu.be/
Change is Coming" by Jamal Batiste (https://youtu.be/
Organizers say they are being the "change," they want to see. "I kept getting reports from family and contacts in the region about how bad things are, but I saw nothing in the U.S. media." So, I started calling friends just a few days ago and this project that will help people, now has a life of its own," said Sergio Cabrera, Founder of Mambo Mundo. "I appreciate the artists, disaster relief organizations in the US and on the ground in Honduras, Nicaragua, and Jamaica, Telemundo 42 and all the volunteers that are just making this happen. It's all truly in the spirit of Christmas and our resistance to the pandemic we are experiencing."
The current list of artists who will perform live before a socially distanced audience at BB King Blues Club are Jose Cond; Hector Gallardo; Damon Batiste; Jorge Moreno; Xperimento; and Jamal Batiste. The lineup is subject to change as more humanitarian musicians hear about the call to action to help the survivors of Hurricanes Eta & Iota in Honduras, Nicaragua and Jamaica. Organizers say they are focusing first on those countries because they have known on the ground disaster relief workers that can get the direct assistance to the people in need.
For upcoming ticket information visit: https://www.facebook.com/
Liberty Bank & Trust, New Orleans
Routing number: 065002108 Account number: 2457857
EIN Number: 46-0700671
CONTACT: Operacion Asentamientos Humanos at operationasentamientoshumanos@
Related Story: https://www.prlog.org/
Wright Enterprises
***@wrightnow.biz
415 525 0410
