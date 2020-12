Journey Medical Corp Releases New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Dr. Sassmannshausen

Dr. Jeffrey Sassmannshausen discusses telogen effluvium, a skin condition affecting more than 200,000 people yearly in the United States

-- Journey Medical Corporation (Journey Medical) today released a new Journey with the Experts video featuring Jeffrey Sassmannshausen, MD, a board-certified dermatologist who operates a private practice in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Dr. Sassmannshausen sits down with Journey Medical to discuss telogen effluvium, including what it is, why it occurs and how those affected can seek treatment from their local dermatology practice.Telogen effluvium is a term used to describe a reversible condition in which hair falls out after a stressful experience. The stress pushes large numbers of hair follicles into a resting phase. Within a few months, those hairs can fall out. Types of stress can include surgery, childbirth and serious illness.To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Sassmannshausen, please visit https://vimeo.com/474483766/5ffd3a4b6b.Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets five products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit https://journeymedicalcorp.com/ Dr. Sassmannshausen is a board-certified dermatologist in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He attended Indiana University on an Evans Scholarship that was presented to him as a result of his many years of caddying at a country club just miles from his current dermatology office. He then earned his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. He followed that with three years of Internal Medicine (IM) residency and was board-certified in IM for 10 years. He completed his dermatology residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit where he was lucky enough to train under Dr. Clarence Livingood, Dr. Edward Krull and Dr. Henry Lim. Dr. Sassmannshausen has been in solo practice for nearly 20 years. His passion is the challenging medical dermatology diseases that fill his schedule. For additional information about Dr. Sassmannshausen, please visit https://www.threeriversdermatology.com/ This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually, a partner company individually, or Fortress together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships;risks relating to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development;our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition;as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law.