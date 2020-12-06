News By Tag
Journey Medical Corp Releases New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Dr. Sassmannshausen
Dr. Jeffrey Sassmannshausen discusses telogen effluvium, a skin condition affecting more than 200,000 people yearly in the United States
Telogen effluvium is a term used to describe a reversible condition in which hair falls out after a stressful experience. The stress pushes large numbers of hair follicles into a resting phase. Within a few months, those hairs can fall out. Types of stress can include surgery, childbirth and serious illness.
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets five products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Jeffrey Sassmannshausen, MD
Dr. Sassmannshausen is a board-certified dermatologist in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He attended Indiana University on an Evans Scholarship that was presented to him as a result of his many years of caddying at a country club just miles from his current dermatology office. He then earned his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. He followed that with three years of Internal Medicine (IM) residency and was board-certified in IM for 10 years. He completed his dermatology residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit where he was lucky enough to train under Dr. Clarence Livingood, Dr. Edward Krull and Dr. Henry Lim. Dr. Sassmannshausen has been in solo practice for nearly 20 years. His passion is the challenging medical dermatology diseases that fill his schedule. For additional information about Dr. Sassmannshausen, please visit https://www.threeriversdermatology.com/
