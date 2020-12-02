News By Tag
ZYMOX® Sponsors Cat Fanciers Association Virtual Cat Shows and 2020 Top Cat Challenge
Virtual Cat Show for Pedigreed and Mixed Breed Cats Unites Cat Lovers Around the World
ZYMOX by Pet King Brands, is the leading line of dermatological products for all animals with problem ears and skin and the preferred veterinarian-
As the COVID-19 crisis has led to the cancellation of in-person cat shows, virtual cat shows have seen a dramatic rise in popularity and participation as a way for cat lovers from around the world to gather, virtually to show off their pedigreed and mixed breed cats and have some fun while raising money for CFA's regions. CFA hosted seven virtual cat show regional qualifiers around the world with more than 3400 entries. Spectators were able to join in the fun with voting which raised funds for various shelters, rescues and feline research. This virtual excitement culminates in December with CFA's International Top Cat Challenge described as a massive event featuring twenty conforming judging rings and an exciting array of fun classes with proceeds going to the Winn Feline Foundation.
"As lovers of all animals and especially cats, we are thrilled to support these shows," says Pamela K Bosco, Pet King Brands President and founder. "The companionship our animals bring to us have been life saving for many during these extremely isolating times. Plus, we saw this as a great opportunity for those who have never participated in a cat show to do something for fun and be able to connect with cat lovers from far and near."
To follow along the 2020 CFA International Top Cat Challenge Virtual Competition, visit https://vcc.cfa.org/
About Pet King Brands, Inc.
Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care and Equine Defense®, is a leader in veterinarian-
