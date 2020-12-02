 
Industry News





ZYMOX® Sponsors Cat Fanciers Association Virtual Cat Shows and 2020 Top Cat Challenge

Virtual Cat Show for Pedigreed and Mixed Breed Cats Unites Cat Lovers Around the World
By:
 
 
Beeblebrox Farrah Pawcett As Bride Of Frankenstein
Beeblebrox Farrah Pawcett As Bride Of Frankenstein
WESTMONT, Ill. - Dec. 7, 2020 - PRLog -- ZYMOX Dermatology proudly sponsors the Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA) 2020 Top Cat Challenge virtual competitions to help cat lovers spread joy during this global pandemic, celebrate the amazing companionship of cats and raise funds for the global regions.

ZYMOX by Pet King Brands, is the leading line of dermatological products for all animals with problem ears and skin and the preferred veterinarian-recommended products to care for the unique ear and skin needs of cats.

As the COVID-19 crisis has led to the cancellation of in-person cat shows, virtual cat shows have seen a dramatic rise in popularity and participation as a way for cat lovers from around the world to gather, virtually to show off their pedigreed and mixed breed cats and have some fun while raising money for CFA's regions. CFA hosted seven virtual cat show regional qualifiers around the world with more than 3400 entries. Spectators were able to join in the fun with voting which raised funds for various shelters, rescues and feline research. This virtual excitement culminates in December with CFA's International Top Cat Challenge described as a massive event featuring twenty conforming judging rings and an exciting array of fun classes with proceeds going to the Winn Feline Foundation.

"As lovers of all animals and especially cats, we are thrilled to support these shows," says Pamela K Bosco, Pet King Brands President and founder. "The companionship our animals bring to us have been life saving for many during these extremely isolating times. Plus, we saw this as a great opportunity for those who have never participated in a cat show to do something for fun and be able to connect with cat lovers from far and near."

To follow along the 2020 CFA International Top Cat Challenge Virtual Competition, visit https://vcc.cfa.org/topcat2020 or https://www.facebook.com/events/688722201845240.  To learn about the line of ZYMOX enzyme-based products and how to purchase, visit www.zymox.com

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care and Equine Defense®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the advanced technology of the patented LP3 Enzyme System. Led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has changed the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth. Guided by the principle that Healthy Animals Lead Happy Lives™, Pet King Brands offers solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

