Colorado Cleantech Industries Association Announces the Winners of the 2020 Cleantech Awards
CCIA's Chairman Ed Williams and Executive Director Helen El Mallakh opened up the program by welcoming guests, nominees and program sponsors including Cooley LLP and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Guests of the Awards Celebration were addressed by Colorado State Senator Dominick Moreno and US Representative Joe Neguse, who congratulated award winners and emphasized the need for cleantech innovation to combat climate change. The program featured a virtual happy hour, hosted by comedian Jason Salmon, and networking sessions. The highlight of the evening was the announcements of this year's winners.
Outstanding cleantech companies and individuals recognized for the 2020 Colorado Cleantech Awards were as follows:
Emerging Cleantech Company Award: Transitional Energy
Breakout Cleantech Company Award: Mount
High Impact Cleantech Company Award: Steelhead Composites
High Impact Global Cleantech Company Award: VAIREX Air Systems
Cleantech Resiliency Award: Pivot Energy
Cleantech Vanguard Award: Danfoss Editron
Legislator of the Year Award: Senator Dominick Moreno
Cleantech Innovator of the Year Award: Doug Campbell, Solid Power
Cleantech Ambassador Award: Dr. Bryan Willson, CSU Energy Institute
Cleantech Champion Award: Shelly Curtiss, NREL
Key themes of the night's program were the collaborative nature of the Colorado cleantech cluster, the value of programs such as the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade's Advanced Industries grants, and the role of public policy in supporting the cleantech ecosystem. Colorado's cleantech companies are increasing their footprint into new product areas and markets, including globally. Other companies that were highlighted and recognized during the event included 2S Water Inc., AMP Robotics, Blue Frontier, Bluterra, Clear Comfort, ENGAGE, Engineered Tools & Technologies, E Source, Forge Nano, Hygge Power, Solid Power, Starfire Energy, Qnergy, Uplight, and Vestas.
"CCIA is delighted to have been able to recognize such a dynamic set of cleantech entrepreneurs and advocates at our virtual cleantech awards," Helen El Mallakh reflected on the event, "Celebrating and honoring these companies and individuals is vital to boosting Colorado's cleantech community, which has played an important role during the pandemic and has pivoted to meet the needs of our state and beyond."
About Colorado Cleantech Industries Association
Founded in 2008, CCIA is a statewide, industry-led, industry-focused organization dedicated to promoting Colorado's cleantech industry. CCIA impacts Colorado's policies, people, products and programs that drive expansion of a cleaner, cheaper, more efficient and secure energy economy. Through advocacy, public policy leadership, development and education, CCIA works to ensure that Colorado is a global cleantech leader. More information, visit http://www.coloradocleantech.com
