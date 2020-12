Colorado Cleantech Industries Association Announces the Winners of the 2020 Cleantech Awards

End

-- The Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA) hosted their annual Colorado Cleantech Awards virtually December 3rd, 2020. The event brings the cleantech community together to honor the creativity, innovation and dedication to a cleaner energy future put forth by Colorado's entrepreneurs, educators, innovators, volunteers and policymakers. The nominated companies were recognized for their resilience and dedication to creating a cleaner world despite the challenges of a global pandemic. This year's nominees and winners reflected the changing face of Colorado's cleantech community with greater diversity and inclusion.CCIA's Chairman Ed Williams and Executive Director Helen El Mallakh opened up the program by welcoming guests, nominees and program sponsors including Cooley LLP and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Guests of the Awards Celebration were addressed by Colorado State Senator Dominick Moreno and US Representative Joe Neguse, who congratulated award winners and emphasized the need for cleantech innovation to combat climate change. The program featured a virtual happy hour, hosted by comedian Jason Salmon, and networking sessions. The highlight of the evening was the announcements of this year's winners.Outstanding cleantech companies and individuals recognized for the 2020 Colorado Cleantech Awards were as follows:Emerging Cleantech Company Award: Transitional EnergyBreakout Cleantech Company Award: MountHigh Impact Cleantech Company Award: Steelhead CompositesHigh Impact Global Cleantech Company Award: VAIREX Air SystemsCleantech Resiliency Award: Pivot EnergyCleantech Vanguard Award: Danfoss EditronLegislator of the Year Award: Senator Dominick MorenoCleantech Innovator of the Year Award: Doug Campbell, Solid PowerCleantech Ambassador Award: Dr. Bryan Willson, CSU Energy InstituteCleantech Champion Award: Shelly Curtiss, NRELKey themes of the night's program were the collaborative nature of the Colorado cleantech cluster, the value of programs such as the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade's Advanced Industries grants, and the role of public policy in supporting the cleantech ecosystem. Colorado's cleantech companies are increasing their footprint into new product areas and markets, including globally. Other companies that were highlighted and recognized during the event included 2S Water Inc., AMP Robotics, Blue Frontier, Bluterra, Clear Comfort, ENGAGE, Engineered Tools & Technologies, E Source, Forge Nano, Hygge Power, Solid Power, Starfire Energy, Qnergy, Uplight, and Vestas."CCIA is delighted to have been able to recognize such a dynamic set of cleantech entrepreneurs and advocates at our virtual cleantech awards," Helen El Mallakh reflected on the event, "Celebrating and honoring these companies and individuals is vital to boosting Colorado's cleantech community, which has played an important role during the pandemic and has pivoted to meet the needs of our state and beyond."Founded in 2008, CCIA is a statewide, industry-led, industry-focused organization dedicated to promoting Colorado's cleantech industry. CCIA impacts Colorado's policies, people, products and programs that drive expansion of a cleaner, cheaper, more efficient and secure energy economy. Through advocacy, public policy leadership, development and education, CCIA works to ensure that Colorado is a global cleantech leader. More information, visit http://www.coloradocleantech.com