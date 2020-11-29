News By Tag
Delos Therapy® Launches Delos Institute, Courses in Myofascial Science and Business Concepts
Based on myofascial science and business concepts of parent company, Delos Therapy®, Delos Institute announces its launch and of its courses starting on December 5, 2020.
Delos Institute will offer two categories of classes: myofascial science and principles of business, which are available for continuing education credits (CEC) through the Yoga Alliance, National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), National Pilates Certification Program (NPCP), and National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork (NCBTMB).
The basis of these classes is the foundation of Delos Therapy® and their innovative approach to chronic pain, inflammation, and dysfunction. This method of myofascial stretching uses pressure to pinpoint muscle tightness, or "knots", to restore muscular pliability by getting to the root cause of pain and discomfort.
Myofascial science courses will focus on the anatomy of fascia, dysfunction, and tissue architecture, including cellular anatomy, the extra-cellular matrix, and the various mechano-, biochemical and hormonal receptors. Specialized classes for the fitness and wellness community include "The Science of Stretching" and "Strength Training and Fascia". A premium four-part, eight-week course, "Myofascial Micro-stretching by Delos Therapy®", is also offered for in-depth coursework of the aforementioned principles and with hands-on instruction and technique of micro-stretching muscle tissue.
Business development courses will focus on building foundational knowledge and advanced skills in networking, sales training, and leadership. Although primarily geared to fitness and wellness industry professionals, business classes will also offer guidance for budding entrepreneurs and career advice for effective job hunting.
Owens earned his bachelor's degree in Biochemistry with a minor in Physics from Texas Wesleyan University, as well as a Masters in Biomedical Science, and attended medical school at Midwestern University.
Owens is also a decorated professional table tennis athlete who is a 9-time National Team Member competing in 6 World Championships, National Men's Singles Champion, 2-time National Men's Doubles Champion, 2-time North American Doubles Champion, Pan-American Games, gold and bronze medalist, USA Athlete of the Year, and inducted into USA Table Tennis Hall of Fame.
Bosika earned her bachelor's degree with a focus in Marketing, Management & International Business from Washington University, Olin School of Business, as well as, an MBA from University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. She also serves as a business advisor in the fitness & wellness industry. Bosika is a 2-time US Table Tennis Open Juniors Champion and by incorporating strong-minded principles used by elite athletes in world level sports, Mimi's experience has provided her business foundation of discipline, networking, operations, and the elite entrepreneur mindset.
Registration for courses is now open with first course sessions starting on December 5, 2020. To register or for more information about Delos Institute, visit www.delosinstitute.com.
