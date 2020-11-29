News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Celebrity Master Fitness Trainer Author Solomon Pratt announced as New Beneficience.com PR Client
Solomon Pratt, Celebrity Master Fitness Trainer & Author joins the high value clientele catalogue at Beneficience.com PR. Tracey Bond is set to manage Solomon Pratt's public relations communications.
By: Beneficience.com PR
Q: Beneficience:
A: Solomon Pratt: "I choose Tracey and her company to represent me because I believe she can take my brand, products, and skills to the next level. Her vibe, energy, and work ethic tells me she is the best, and she will get me that exposure I need for my company to help more people around the world."
About Solomon Pratt: Certified Trainer, Author, Life Coach, Business Man When it comes to Burning Fat and Building Muscles, Solomon Pratt, who has been a trainer for 7 years, defiantly earned the title Master Trainer. No matter where a person is in life, Solomon does not have a problem helping people achieve results. He also does not have a one size fit approach when it comes to training, and that is what sets him apart from most trainers. His love for fitness started at an early age. Solomon's mother knew that he was very competitive when he was younger, so she enrolled him in martial arts, which gave him a bit of an edge. He also participated in wrestling, basketball, and boxing. All the discipline that he acquired while playing sports, helped shaped him into the man that he is today. Having a fearless attitude is important when it comes to training. Confidence is also important, and it defiantly goes hand and hand with fitness.
Solomon is not only helping people combat mental roads blocks that are stopping them from reaching their goals, he's also spending countless hours studying the body, and nutrition, to teach his clients the very best. Solomon Pratt is not only an incredible trainer; he is a self-published author. In 2018 he released his first book entitled, The Health and Fitness Bible. The following year he decided to create his own fitness app, and his own fitness bands to help his clients achieve results where ever they are at in the world. Through his discipline and passion for fitness is has helped hundreds of people achieve results. A trainer can be a role model, a teacher, a life coach, a therapist, and motivator. Solomon's mission is to help more people achieve results, and he plans to achieve that by spreading the message on the importance of health and fitness.
Youtube Video https://youtu.be/
SolomonsGem.com (One-on-one)
SolomonsFitnessWorld.com (for products)
SolomonsGem.Trainerize.com ( online personal training)
Connecting: Solomon Pratt is available to connect on the following social media networks as follows:
Facebook (FB): Solomon Pratt
Instagram (IG): DoctorFlex04
Media Booking: Solomon Pratt is available for choice events, speaking engagements, radio, podcast, television and media opportunities, news interviews, et al. at https://beneficience.com/
Beneficience.com operates as virtual public relations communication management company based in Oak Park, IL (Chicagoland)
Contact
Tracey Bond
Certified Publicist, Beneficience.com
***@beneficience.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 29, 2020