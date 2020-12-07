 
News By Tag
* Fanclubpatch.com
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Greenwich
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2020
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
13121110987


True American success stories Andrew "Big Andy" Warnstedt and Markos "Speedy" Pappas

Not even the Corona Virus Pandemic or a divided country can stop Andrew "Big Andy" Warnstedt and Markos "Speedy" Pappas. These two men are the definition of the American success story. Sit back, relax & enjoy their story, and support fanclubpatch.com
By: JS MEDIA GROUP
 
 
Andrew Big Andy Warnstedt Markos Speedy Pappas
Andrew Big Andy Warnstedt Markos Speedy Pappas
GREENWICH, Conn. - Dec. 12, 2020 - PRLog -- America is the land of second chances, and that is exactly what America provided for Andrew "Big Andy" Warnstedt and Markos "Speedy" Pappas as they both navigated the pitfalls of decisions they both made that landed them on the opposite side of the law. In turning their lives around, they knew they wanted to do something good with their lives. Andy and Markos both exemplify the redemptive qualities of all human beings. I am proud to do this story on them and share in the strongest force that humans have at their disposal. The ability to change and make a better life for themselves, that spirit is within all of us. Which allows us to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps and forge ahead with undying determination for a better life.

Andrew "Big Andy" Warnstedt and Markos "Speedy" Pappas have been friends for three decades.  They share many similarities which was the epiphany moment in their lives when faced with the odds of coming up with a plan that would lead to success after their release from prison. They were both involved in a criminal lifestyle in the early days of their friendship. Unfortunately the decisions they made as a result of their criminal endeavors. Landed them both in prison for a combined 38 years. When a person leaves prison they are given $150.00 and a bus ticket into town. As you can imagine the odds were against these two men. They drew upon what bonded them together, their love of sports, motorcycles, and the "biker" lifestyle.  Today they are great examples of what people can do when they put their energy towards being an example of excellence within the community. Through hard work and dedication, they both created FanClubPatch.com. Through their love for sports, motorcycles. The "biker" culture has not faded.  Big Andy and Speedy are still outlaws at heart but they are living their lives in a law-abiding manner and have taken some of their experiences and passions and combined them into a legitimate business venture called "Fan Club Patch Worldwide" which, as Markos puts it, "is a culmination of the street smarts and hustler mentality that fed us and kept us alive in the 1990s combined with some self-education we gained in prison using our time constructively. Our love of sports, motorcycles, and the bike life culture is our realized vision we share with the world through Fan Club Patch Worldwide, Markos and Andy have an incredible website that allows you to literally customize your t-shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops, and masks with their unique motorcycle club-inspired "patch" designs. They have copyrighted multiple patch designs which all incorporate sports in the "fan" sense within them which they call the Fan Club Patch.  "Our patches are inspired by the same sort of patches you would see motorcycle club members wearing but they are not motorcycle club patches.  They are fan club patches where we combine bike culture and sports for men and women out there like me and Markos who love sports and motorcycle culture and want to express both in a unique way," Go to  FANCLUBPATCH.COM and order, support a true American success story. Wear FAN CLUB PATCH.COM'S gear with pride. You represent the true spirit of America when you wear their clothing, as with their story when you wear their clothing, you are recognized as an overcomer and this is a symbol of strength and determination, that is how people see you when you wear their custom designs,

Contact
Josh Steinbeck
info@dacasongs.com
End
Email:***@dacasongs.com Email Verified
Tags:Fanclubpatch.com
Industry:Apparel
Location:Greenwich - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
JMDA GROUP PRs
Most Viewed
Top Monthly News

Most Viewed
Top Monthly News

Dec 12, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share