True American success stories Andrew "Big Andy" Warnstedt and Markos "Speedy" Pappas
Not even the Corona Virus Pandemic or a divided country can stop Andrew "Big Andy" Warnstedt and Markos "Speedy" Pappas. These two men are the definition of the American success story. Sit back, relax & enjoy their story, and support fanclubpatch.com
JS MEDIA GROUP
Andrew "Big Andy" Warnstedt and Markos "Speedy" Pappas have been friends for three decades. They share many similarities which was the epiphany moment in their lives when faced with the odds of coming up with a plan that would lead to success after their release from prison. They were both involved in a criminal lifestyle in the early days of their friendship. Unfortunately the decisions they made as a result of their criminal endeavors. Landed them both in prison for a combined 38 years. When a person leaves prison they are given $150.00 and a bus ticket into town. As you can imagine the odds were against these two men. They drew upon what bonded them together, their love of sports, motorcycles, and the "biker" lifestyle. Today they are great examples of what people can do when they put their energy towards being an example of excellence within the community. Through hard work and dedication, they both created FanClubPatch.com. Through their love for sports, motorcycles. The "biker" culture has not faded. Big Andy and Speedy are still outlaws at heart but they are living their lives in a law-abiding manner and have taken some of their experiences and passions and combined them into a legitimate business venture called "Fan Club Patch Worldwide" which, as Markos puts it, "is a culmination of the street smarts and hustler mentality that fed us and kept us alive in the 1990s combined with some self-education we gained in prison using our time constructively. Our love of sports, motorcycles, and the bike life culture is our realized vision we share with the world through Fan Club Patch Worldwide, Markos and Andy have an incredible website that allows you to literally customize your t-shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops, and masks with their unique motorcycle club-inspired "patch" designs. They have copyrighted multiple patch designs which all incorporate sports in the "fan" sense within them which they call the Fan Club Patch. "Our patches are inspired by the same sort of patches you would see motorcycle club members wearing but they are not motorcycle club patches. They are fan club patches where we combine bike culture and sports for men and women out there like me and Markos who love sports and motorcycle culture and want to express both in a unique way," Go to FANCLUBPATCH.COM and order, support a true American success story. Wear FAN CLUB PATCH.COM'S gear with pride. You represent the true spirit of America when you wear their clothing, as with their story when you wear their clothing, you are recognized as an overcomer and this is a symbol of strength and determination, that is how people see you when you wear their custom designs,
Josh Steinbeck
info@dacasongs.com
