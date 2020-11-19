News By Tag
Quick move-in homes available at Heritage at Middletown
The new Middletown townhome community is approaching Phase I sell out.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
The Brookdale, located at 2604 Evans Lane, and The Ellis, located at 2505 Evans Lane, will both be ready for move-in during the first quarter of 2021. "These homes will not be available for long, schedule your appointment today," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc.
The Brookdale features four bedrooms, three-and-a-
The Ellis features four bedrooms, three-and-a-
The community also offers onsite amenities that include a clubhouse with fitness center, two tot lots and walking paths. "We're excited to offer homebuyers a community of luxury townhomes designed to suit their lifestyles,"
Heritage at Middletown is located right off Route 35 and just five miles from the Garden State Parkway, making traveling easy and convenient. New York City commuters are just minutes from the Middletown and Red Bank NJ Transit® Train Station, as well as bus and ferry service to New York City. Residents will be in close proximity to Bayshore Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and the Middletown Township Public Library.
The new townhome community is close to the beautiful, sandy beaches of the Jersey Shore, as well as exciting shopping, dining and entertainment venues in downtown Red Bank. Recreation abounds in and around the community, especially at nearby Thompson Park and Dorsett Park (less than one mile away).
Heritage at Middletown families are able to send their kids to the highly sought-after Middletown Township Public School District, which is rated A- according to Niche.com. High Tech High School is rated A+ and the second best high school for STEM in America by Niche.com. Middletown, NJ has also been named the #1 safest small city in New Jersey and the seventh in the nation for 2019, according to The Top 50 Safest Small Cities in America, a new report from Frontpoint Security.
Heritage at Middletown is located at 217 Taylor Lane in Middletown. To learn more, visit www.HeritageatMiddletown.com or call Kelly Flanagan at 732-533-5150 or email kflanagan@americanproperties.net.
*Must use builder's preferred lender, Caliber Home Loans.
About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.
https://www.americanproperties.net/
