Brian E. Taylor To Be Featured In Groundbreaking Atlanta Bookstore

-- Be Taylor Productions is an innovative production company that is motivated by cultivating new concepts, app technology, incorporating the fusion of artificial intelligence, and merchandising. Be Taylor Productions is known for their book series, Kyndal's World, which is used to educationally introduce representation and different concepts to children of all races, backgrounds, communities, and family structures., Brian E. Taylor, is receiving the opportunity to be featured in The Book Boutique's amazing bookstore collection.Brian's latest books that will be finding new placement within The Book Boutique are: A Book of Words "A Quick Look Inside", True Friendship, Kyndal's Friendship World Workbook, and STARR, "The Beginning of STARR. Brian Taylor recently released his first book that is a part of the "Kyndal's World," series "True Friendship,"as well as his comic book series, "STARR."It's a book of poetry that follows Brian's life from college to politics to family and relationships. Explore the growth and evolution of a Black man in America. Take a look inside!offers a safe, educational and entertaining environment to children of all backgrounds, communities, family structures and races. Kyndal's World has inspired designs from t-shirts, notebooks, back to school kits, magnets, and assorted bracelets that can also be purchased via Amazon.is the first book in the Kyndal's World series. It's a story that captures the imagination of children and the endless possibilities they can achieve when they come together. Imagine that!Theis a supportive companion to the books in the Kyndal's World series of books. The workbook is designed to provide children from the ages of four to nine with a variety of activities that allows them to practice drawing, writing, math concepts, same and different comparisons, matching pictures and following patterns. The workbook is brightly colored with big, easy-to-read (and follow) instructions for children and parents assisting children. There are many engaging activities with teachable moments that allow children to write about their favorite book and journal their experiences. This workbook is a great tool to help young children fill hours with fun activities that encourage ongoing learning and exploration.is a "new age comic book". It's the story of a single mother of two, with the weight of the world on her shoulders when she suddenly experiences a pain that unleashes a power in her that no one has ever seen before! STARR!Not only will Brian be featured in The Book Boutique's book collection, Brian Taylor has also partnered with Clinton Elementary School in Lancaster County, SC.The Owner Operator of Eco Tots Learning Center in Columbia Maryland, Nikia Okoye, had good things to say about Brian Taylor's "True Friendship" book:"Our children really enjoy reading True Friendship. It teaches them that you can be friends with someone even though they may look or act differently. We need more positive messages like this in today's climate," says Nikia Okoye.Kyndal's World merchandise, True Friendship and the STARR Comic Book, are on the market and can be purchased online at Amazon.com. In addition, Be Taylor Productions will donate a portion of all proceeds to Caleb's Kids.The Book Boutique is located in Atlanta, Georgia, at 260 18Street NW, Suite 10110, 30363. Atlantic Station!Be Taylor Productions is nationally certified by the Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council as an MBE. To explore the new website designs and learn more about the products and services offered, visit www.betaylorproductions.com ( about:blank ) and www.kyndalsworld.com (about:blank)