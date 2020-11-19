All people and pathways to recovery matter at All Roads Recovery Community Center

All Roads is the community-based recovery arm of John Brooks Recovery Center.

-- There are many roads to recovery and no one knows that better than All Roads Recovery Community Center in Pleasantville, New Jersey. The community-based recovery arm of John Brooks Recovery Center (JBRC) helps anyone struggling with substance use disorder navigate their next steps on the journey to recovery."There is not just one road to recovery, there are many, and we believe that a recovery center is where these roads should converge," said Jesse Dariano, Recovery Supports Coordinator of JBRC. "Our mission is to help anyone in recovery find a community and navigate their next steps through MAP – Mastery, Autonomy and Purpose. It is essential for people to develop mastery of skills, personal autonomy and to find their purpose and place in this world."Using JBRC's continuum of care model, All Roads Recovery currently offers Recovery Groups, as well as one-on-one coaching with Certified Peer Recovery Specialists (CPRS). These specialists are here to walk alongside and guide individuals on the next steps of their recovery journey. "Community is essential to success," said Dariano. "That's why we offer a wide variety of groups to meet the needs of every person who comes to All Roads Recovery.Those interested in All Roads Recovery do not have to be part of a JBRC program to participate. "Everyone on the path to recovery is invited to be part of All Roads," said Dariano. "We also offer a calendar of social events so that those in recovery can experience life together and have fun along the way."Founded in 2019, All Roads Recovery Community Center works in conjunction with JBRC in Atlantic County jails. "JBRC was the first to provide medication assisted treatment in the jail and then follow individuals out of the jail in order to help them progress in life post-incarceration,"said Michael Santillo, CEO of JBRC.Medication assisted treatment is a long-term approach to recovery requiring daily participation for medication with weekly counseling. As the individual stabilizes and makes progress toward recovery goals, the frequency/attendance decreases based on clinical/medical staff assessments. Treatment services include: Individual and group counseling; family counseling; HIV/HEP C counseling, testing, referrals and case management services; HEP A & B vaccines, and case management and referral services as needed."All Roads has recovery coaches working with the inmates to help them navigate life after release," said Dariano. "We have become a refuge for returning citizens."JBRC provides a host of treatment options that attest to its success. In addition to All Roads Recovery Community Center, JBRC also offers a recovery housing program and physical health programs. Last month, the nonprofit opened the doors to its new residential treatment facility in Mays Landing that expands its current continuum of care and allows the organization to serve even more people. In conjunction with the opening, JBRC also unveiled a refreshed brand identity and was also named #1 Gold Drug and Alcohol Recovery Program by Best of the Press 2020.All Roads Recovery Community Center is located at 660 Blackhorse Pike in Pleasantville. To learn more, visit www.allroadsrecovery.org.Founded in 1969, John Brooks Recovery Center provides quality, individualized treatment services to help individuals overcome substance use disorders. Programs include: Residential, Outpatient, Medication Assisted Recovery and Inmate Re-entry. To learn more, visit jbrcnj.org or visit them on Facebook @JohnBrooksRecoveryCenter.All Roads Recovery Community Center, the community-based recovery arm of JBRC, helps anyone struggling with addiction navigate their next steps on the journey to recovery. All Roads currently offers a wide variety of Recovery Groups, as well as one-on-one coaching with Certified Peer Recovery Specialists (CPRS). To learn more, visit allroadsrecovery.org, call 609-457-1080 or visit them on Facebook @AllRoadsRCC.