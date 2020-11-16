C&D | The Agency Celebrate Launch with Clients, Staff and VIPs at Private Atlanta Dinner

By: C and D | The Agency

-- On the eve of National Women's Entrepreneurship Day (Nov. 19), the co-founders ofand– celebrated the launch of their all women-led management firm with a small dinner at the trendyin Atlanta.Sponsored by C&D client(owner of Little Italia Restaurants), the invite-only event toasted the agency's clients and staff and set an optimistic tone for the future of the new company. Guests enjoyed a 3-course Cuban-inspired meal of lobster, bone-in filet monsieur, tiger prawns and oysters along with a playlist curated by five-time Grammy-winning producer and C&D clientDuring a brief thank-you speech, Marto and Rhodes acknowledged their talented team members(Director of Business & Finance at C&D),(Operations Coordinator)(Project Manager), and(Marketing & Media Relations Coordinator)Additional C&D clients in attendance were entertainer/entrepreneurattorney(J. Walker & Associates),(founder, Spine Center Atlanta), and(CEO, Wade Ford).Special guests in the room included(Chair, Fulton Co. Board of Commissioners)(VP Programming, Entercom),(VP, SCAD Atlanta), attorney(Pittman Law Group),(Director of Marketing, Atlanta Hawks), entertainment attorneys(Law Office of Vincent P. Phillips) and(Partner, Fox Rothschild LLP),(co-founder, Trap Music Museum),(GM, Trap Music Museum),(Southwest Airlines), and attorney(Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig).Founded in 2020, C&D | The Agency is an all women-led management agency that provides Marketing, Branding, Public & Media Relations services along with Project, Talent and Operations Management specializing in Business and Entertainment. Our mission is to empower, mentor and lead businesswomen to collaborate together and increase opportunity for minority women. We are dedicated to building brands and campaigns that are rooted in meaningful initiatives especially within the African-American and Multicultural communities.Courtney R. Rhodes is a branding and marketing expert, the founder of Digital CEO School and co-founder of C&D | The Agency based out of Atlanta, Ga. Equipped with an M.A. degree in Communications Design from the University of Baltimore, for 20+ years, she has worked with multi-million-dollar businesses in getting their marketing messages seen, heard, and experienced across television, radio, magazines, e-commerce, digital and social media platforms. After a rewarding career with Clear Channel Radio (now iHeart Media) as an Account Executive and General Sales Manager for radio stations and their digital counterparts, and CBS Television as an Account Manager for television, magazines, and digital media, she embraced entrepreneurship. As of today, she's placed over 100 million dollars in advertising dollars across television, radio, digital, social and outdoor media. As the founder of Digital CEO School, through her Brandista platform, Courtney provides content, coaching, and online courses to help women build and monetize their personal brands by marketing and selling their expertise online. She's the author of, which explores how to use your story, strengths, and authenticity as the foundation for career and personal fulfillment. Courtney has appeared on/in Huffington Post, Black Enterprise, CBS, NBC, Jezebel, the Atlantan, MadameNoire and others. She serves on the Board of Trustees at Bethune-Cookman University and has served as a brand influencer for the likes of Coca-Cola, Diageo, and The Fashion Institute of Technology.Dina Marto is a seasoned entrepreneur, having shattered gender and ethnic glass ceilings during her nearly 20 years as a music executive and small business owner. She is co-founder of C&D | The Agency, an all women-led management agency formed in partnership with marketing professional Courtney Rhodes. Prior to C&D, she founded Atlanta staple Twelve Music & Studios in 2012 and curated one of the South's most sought-after creative environments to develop talent and produce Billboard-shattering hits. Previously, she served on the A&R team for music mogul Antonio "L.A." Reid at Island Def Jam, acting as A&R coordinator for albums by Young Jeezy, Nas, Rick Ross, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J and more throughout a six year period. Currently, she manages a hand-selected group of talent, as well as consults emerging and established artists. Dina is on the management team for superstar Tip "T.I." Harris and helped launch his popular podcast "expediTIously"which became #1 on Apple Podcasts. In 2015, Dina received a Proclamation from the City of Atlanta for her contributions to the music industry. Dina is a proud Palestinian who was born in Amman, Jordan and grew up in Marietta, Georgia. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Oglethorpe University.IG/TW: @CandDtheAgencySaptosa FosterClorissa Wright