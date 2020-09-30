News By Tag
Ascensus Appoints Two New Regional Vice Presidents
Elice Lee and Linsi Wolfe Join Retirement Plan Sales Team to Support Financial Advisors and Their Clients
By: Ascensus, LLC
Lee and Wolfe are tasked with building and maintaining Ascensus' retirement plan distribution networks by working with financial advisors, third-party administrators, and financial institutions—
Lee will serve the North territory, covering Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. She brings nearly 20 years of financial industry experience to her role, and most recently worked as a regional sales consultant for the North territory at Ascensus. She has also held retirement sales positions at CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions and Genworth Financial Wealth Management.
Lee earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing from DePaul University. She also holds FINRA Series 6, 63, 66, and 7 designations along with life and health insurance licenses.
Wolfe will continue to build upon her eight years of financial industry experience by representing Ascensus in the Pacific Northwest region, covering Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Reno, Nevada. She previously held multiple positions at Fisher Investments, most recently serving as vice president of institutional business development in support of their managed account offering.
Wolfe earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources Management from University of Phoenix and her Associate of Arts degree in Human Resources Management and Services from Clark College.
"We're extremely pleased to continue to provide advisors and their clients with high-quality support and expertise by welcoming Elice and Linsi to the Ascensus team," said Jason Crane, Ascensus' head of retirement distribution. "Both bring exceptional relationship building and business development skills, along with an unparalleled commitment to serving our partners, that will allow them to excel in their new roles."
About Ascensus
Ascensus helps millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Through co-branded, private-labeled, and other governmental partnerships, our technology, market insights, and business knowledge enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. For more information, visit ascensus.com (http://www.ascensus.com/
Get the latest trends and insights based on our proprietary data from more than 114,400 retirement plans, 6.2 million 529 accounts, 417,000 health savings accounts, and 23 ABLE plans.* Inside America's Savings Plans (https://pulse.ascensus.com/
*As of September 30, 2020.
