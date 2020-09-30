 
News By Tag
* Retirement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Financial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dresher
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2020
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
22212019181716

Ascensus Appoints Two New Regional Vice Presidents

Elice Lee and Linsi Wolfe Join Retirement Plan Sales Team to Support Financial Advisors and Their Clients
By: Ascensus, LLC
 
 
Elice Lee and Linsi Wolfe
Elice Lee and Linsi Wolfe
DRESHER, Pa. - Nov. 20, 2020 - PRLog -- Ascensus (https://www.ascensus.com/)—whose technology and expertise help millions of people save for retirement, education, and healthcare—is pleased to announce the appointments of Elice Lee and Linsi Wolfe as regional vice presidents on the firm's retirement plan sales team.

Lee and Wolfe are tasked with building and maintaining Ascensus' retirement plan distribution networks by working with financial advisors, third-party administrators, and financial institutions—including institutional and DCIO (defined contribution investment only) partners. Both will report to Lori Zeman, retirement sales divisional vice president of the western region.

Lee will serve the North territory, covering Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. She brings nearly 20 years of financial industry experience to her role, and most recently worked as a regional sales consultant for the North territory at Ascensus. She has also held retirement sales positions at CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions and Genworth Financial Wealth Management.

Lee earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing from DePaul University. She also holds FINRA Series 6, 63, 66, and 7 designations along with life and health insurance licenses.

Wolfe will continue to build upon her eight years of financial industry experience by representing Ascensus in the Pacific Northwest region, covering Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Reno, Nevada. She previously held multiple positions at Fisher Investments, most recently serving as vice president of institutional business development in support of their managed account offering.

Wolfe earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources Management from University of Phoenix and her Associate of Arts degree in Human Resources Management and Services from Clark College.

"We're extremely pleased to continue to provide advisors and their clients with high-quality support and expertise by welcoming Elice and Linsi to the Ascensus team," said Jason Crane, Ascensus' head of retirement distribution. "Both bring exceptional relationship building and business development skills, along with an unparalleled commitment to serving our partners, that will allow them to excel in their new roles."

About Ascensus

Ascensus helps millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Through co-branded, private-labeled, and other governmental partnerships, our technology, market insights, and business knowledge enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. For more information, visit ascensus.com (http://www.ascensus.com/).

Get the latest trends and insights based on our proprietary data from more than 114,400 retirement plans, 6.2 million 529 accounts, 417,000 health savings accounts, and 23 ABLE plans.* Inside America's Savings Plans (https://pulse.ascensus.com/) highlights average savings levels across these tax-advantaged accounts and showcases plan features that drive participation and growth. The State of Savings report (https://www2.ascensus.com/news/thought-leadership/2020/10/26/state-of-savings-october-2020/) outlines how plan contribution and withdrawal behaviors have shifted over the course of 2020 and since the passage of the CARES Act.

*As of September 30, 2020.
End
Email:***@ascensus.com Email Verified
Tags:Retirement
Industry:Financial
Location:Dresher - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ascensus PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Nov 20, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share