Patrick Kirst's Breaking Surface Original Score to be Released

-- Patrick Kirst's score to the upcoming drama/thriller,is getting a digital release this week. The album consists of 21 original tracks. The film, directed by Joachim Hedén, is getting distributed in the U.S. by Doppelgänger Releasing on December 15, 2020. The film stars Moa Gammel, Madeleine Martin and Trine Wiggen. Some of Kirst's other credits include Netflix's1 and 2, Vertical Entertainment'sand Lionsgate Entertainment's. The score will be available on all major digital sites including iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music.When discussing the score Patrick says, "I wanted to create a modern hybrid score that is both visceral and raw, exploring the dichotomy between man and the forces of nature. The score merges musical sound design through filtered "underwater"brass and synth textures with pulsing, clock ticking rhythms depicting the race against time. The end result is a bold, emotional, and adrenaline-packed roller coaster ride following the two protagonists' fight for survival."The official synopsis forreads, "During a winter dive on a remote part of the coast in Northern Norway, two sisters' lives fall into danger; when a rockfall traps one of the sisters on the ocean floor, a battle against time begins in the middle of the wilderness."ABOUT PATRICK KIRSTPatrick Kirst, https://www.patrickkirst.com/ , is a German-born film composer based in Los Angeles. He's best known for his work on the highly successful, romantic comedy trilogy, Netflix'. The sequel was released in summer 2020 and once again, achieved a record-shattering number of streams on the platform. The sequel also took home two People's Choice Awards, one for "Best Comedy Movie" and one for "Best Comedy Star- Joey King".will premiere in Summer 2021.In 2007, he became an integral part of Aaron Zigman's team where he earned credits on top-grossing films such as, and. The composer's other credits include Disney's first nature documentary, the eclectic and intimate score for the Mar Del Plata Film Festival Grand Prize Winner(The Bad Intentions), as well as his powerful lyrical score for). In 2017, Kirst wrote the score for Seaworld's new documentary-style show. Most recently, he scored the Swedish survival drama, the political documentary(CBSN), the opioid crime drama(Lionsgate), and contributed additional music to the score of the comedy, starring Robert De Niro.As an integral part of the thriving media industry in Los Angeles, Kirst continues to share classic composition techniques and new innovations through both his work as a respected composer and as a professor at the University of Southern California.