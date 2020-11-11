News By Tag
Patrick Kirst's Breaking Surface Original Score to be Released
By: Projection PR
When discussing the score Patrick says, "I wanted to create a modern hybrid score that is both visceral and raw, exploring the dichotomy between man and the forces of nature. The score merges musical sound design through filtered "underwater"
The official synopsis for Breaking Surface reads, "During a winter dive on a remote part of the coast in Northern Norway, two sisters' lives fall into danger; when a rockfall traps one of the sisters on the ocean floor, a battle against time begins in the middle of the wilderness."
ABOUT PATRICK KIRST
Patrick Kirst, https://www.patrickkirst.com/
In 2007, he became an integral part of Aaron Zigman's team where he earned credits on top-grossing films such as The Proposal, The Ugly Truth, Sex and the City: The Movie, Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium, and The Shack. The composer's other credits include Disney's first nature documentary Earth, the eclectic and intimate score for the Mar Del Plata Film Festival Grand Prize Winner Las Malas Intenciones (The Bad Intentions), as well as his powerful lyrical score for Der Grosse Kater (The Big Cat). In 2017, Kirst wrote the score for Seaworld's new documentary-
As an integral part of the thriving media industry in Los Angeles, Kirst continues to share classic composition techniques and new innovations through both his work as a respected composer and as a professor at the University of Southern California.
