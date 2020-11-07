News By Tag
Last chance for pre-construction pricing at Heritage at Middletown
The new Middletown townhome community is approaching Phase I sell out.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
Construction continues at a brisk pace and homes will be ready for move-in March 2021! "This is an exciting time in the life of Heritage at Middletown as the neighborhood starts to come to life," Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. "Don't delay, take advantage of historically low interest rates and come home to this beautiful new community before prices increase."
Located just off Taylor Lane in Middletown, Heritage at Middletown offers 3-4-bedroom townhomes with up to 3.5 full baths, 10x12 low maintenance composite decks, 1- and 2-car garages and up to 2,621 sq. ft. of living space. All home designs offer flex space with an optional guest suite, home office or family room with optional powder room on the first floor. Other highlights include gourmet kitchens with minimum seven-foot center islands, open layouts, designer finishes and nine-foot ceilings on the first and second floor. Pricing starts in the upper $400s.
The community also offers onsite amenities that include a clubhouse with fitness center, two tot lots and walking paths. "We're excited to offer homebuyers a community of luxury townhomes designed to suit their lifestyles,"
Heritage at Middletown is located right off Route 35 and just five miles from the Garden State Parkway, making traveling easy and convenient. New York City commuters are just minutes from the Middletown and Red Bank NJ Transit® Train Station, as well as bus and ferry service to New York City. Residents will be in close proximity to Bayshore Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and the Middletown Township Public Library.
The new townhome community is close to the beautiful, sandy beaches of the Jersey Shore, as well as exciting shopping, dining and entertainment venues in downtown Red Bank. Recreation abounds in and around the community, especially at nearby Thompson Park and Dorsett Park (less than one mile away).
Heritage at Middletown families are able to send their kids to the highly sought-after Middletown Township Public School District, which is rated A- according to Niche.com. High Tech High School is rated A+ and the second best high school for STEM in America by Niche.com. Middletown, NJ has also been named the #1 safest small city in New Jersey and the seventh in the nation for 2019, according to The Top 50 Safest Small Cities in America, a new report from Frontpoint Security.
Heritage at Middletown is located at 217 Taylor Lane in Middletown. To learn more, visit www.HeritageatMiddletown.com or call Kelly Flanagan at 732-533-5150 or email kflanagan@americanproperties.net.
About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.
Design 446
