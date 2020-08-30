News By Tag
NJ real estate market continues positive trend despite pandemic
American Properties Realty, Inc. sees success as its communities sell fast.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
"Since the pandemic began, the suburbs around New York City, from New Jersey to Westchester County to Connecticut to Long Island have been experiencing enormous demand for homes of all prices," said Matthew Hagg in the New York Times. (https://www.nytimes.com/
Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc (https://www.americanproperties.net/
American Properties Realty, Inc. currently has new home opportunities available at Heritage at Highland Park in Highland Park, NJ, Heritage at Pennington in Pennington, NJ, and Heritage at Middletown in Middletown, NJ. "All of our communities are selling fast, and we encourage anyone interested to act now before it's too late," said Csik.
Heritage at Highland Park (http://www.heritageathighlandpark.com/
Priced from the mid $400s, homes feature three bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. A loft/fourth bedroom option is also available. Quick delivery homes are available. To schedule a one-on-one appointment, click here (https://heritageathighlandpark-
Only seven homes remain at Heritage at Pennington, a successful new community of townhomes and two-story villas in Pennington, NJ. Those interested can visit HeritageAtPennington.com (https://www.americanproperties.net/
Homes at Heritage at Pennington are priced from the upper $400s. Final phase incentives are available – must use builder's preferred lender, Caliber Home Loans. See Sales Manager for details. The Sales Office is open from Saturday – Wednesday 10am to 5pm, closed Thursday and Friday. To learn more, call Dana Pennock at 609-559-5904 or email dpennock@americanproperties.net.
Since opening last month, Heritage at Middletown has already sold 24 homes. Located just off Taylor Lane in Middletown, Heritage at Middletown offers 3-4-bedfroom townhomes with up to 3.5 full baths, 10x12 low maintenance composite decks, 1- and 2-car garages and up to 2,621 sq. ft. of living space. All home designs offer flex space with an optional guest suite, home office or family room with optional powder room on the first floor.
Pricing at Heritage at Middletown starts in the upper $400s. The community also offers onsite amenities that include a clubhouse with fitness center, two tot lots and walking paths. Construction continues at a brisk pace and homes will be ready for move-in March 2021. Middletown, NJ has also been named the #1 safest small city in New Jersey and the seventh in the nation for 2019, according to The Top 50 Safest Small Cities in America, a new report from Frontpoint Security. (https://www.tapinto.net/
About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.
Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
7322922400
