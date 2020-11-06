News By Tag
Provident Trust Group Named 2020 Best IRA Custodian
Provident Remains Top-Ranked Custodian in Wealth Advisor Reader Survey for Fifth Consecutive Year
By: Provident Trust Group, an Ascensus company
Established in 2008, Provident Trust serves more than 33,000 clients, with over $9 billion under custody. Provident Trust's mission is to empower its customers to self-direct their retirement assets by offering innovative retirement plan solutions, ease of access, and an extraordinary customer experience.
"The caliber of our associates and the service they provide are outcomes of Provident Trust's people-focused culture, and our emphasis on quality is about getting things right the first time," said Jim Heiden, head of sales for Provident Trust. "Our clients' goals and experiences guide everything we do, and that's how we continually earn their confidence."
Investment and product flexibility, fee transparency, and user-friendly technology further distinguish Provident Trust. The company specializes in the establishment and administration of qualified retirement accounts, including IRAs and Solo 401(k) accounts. It also offers a comprehensive range of trust and fund administration, asset custody, and related services. Provident Trust's flat-fee structure is transparent and simple to understand—and means that clients will not be surprised by hidden transaction or other fees.
When it comes to technology, Heiden says, "We can serve our clients traditionally or digitally—the choice is theirs. However, we employ user feedback to ensure that when clients do engage with our technology, they will enjoy simple, intuitive experiences that help them accomplish their tasks easily, efficiently, and confidently."
SURVEY METHODOLOGY
TheWealthAdvisor.com commissioned an independent survey of its 273,000 registered subscribers in August 2020. The survey was designed to uncover investor preferences and attitudes toward selection of IRA custodians. The findings presented are based on aggregated responses of over 500+ respondents.
About Provident Trust Group
Provident Trust Group is a self-directed IRA administrator and passive custodian serving more than 33,000 clients and holding over $9 billion in assets under custody. Specializing in IRA and Solo 401(k) account administration and asset custody, the firm focuses on delivering an optimal service experience through a technology platform tailored to serve investors interested in alternative asset classes. Provident Trust Group is dedicated to helping clients make the most of their financial opportunities by providing access to investments outside the traditional marketplace of publicly traded assets. Learn more at trustprovident.com (https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?
Provident Trust Group, LLC is a non-discretionary, passive, directed custodian that does not sell or solicit investments and does not provide investment advice or recommendations. Provident Trust Group, LLC does not review or endorse any investment or investment advisor, or guarantee the performance of any investment. Provident Trust Group, LLC does not insure the account owner from any loss due to investment performance or due to the activities of any financial representative, investment advisor, sponsor, or distributor. Account owners are responsible for the investments in their accounts.
