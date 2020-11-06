News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Michael Campbell Artists Styafiya Biography
I started from scratch or in other terms 5 cents was the money I began to accumulate. The story starts from my employment in Costco wholesale, all of a sudden the job was no more in my domain and I did not have any other job option left.
I, Michael Campbell go by Artists name styafiya, am a middle-aged enthusiastic songs' writer and music producer. My life initiated from the Jamaica Island. I opened my sparkling eyes with a heart of gold in the Westmoreland Sheffield parish in Jamaica Island on June 20, 1976. I was 13 years old, in 1989, when I moved to USA. My life cycle can be traced from 1990 during my early education for which I selected Junior High School in 108-35 167th St s8, Queens, NY 11433, USA. This was the first school I went to. Next, I switched to Andrew Jackson High school for completing my high school education. Later, I continued my education at York College in Jamaica along with my passion of photography. I have founded a music store in 2009 at New York City named as Dealfigure entertainment. My strength lies in my family as I have been blessed by two children, named Melisha and Genesis who have been my lucky charm ever since their birth.
Career in music:
I started my journey with the music from the very early years of my life and won a number of music contests. During the early 90s, the Jamaica Queens saw my name popping up in the underworld Dancehall community in the New York City. The worth mentionable person from those days is DJ Sharky Superforce. He was a gem who called on me many times in his show to perform and play my music in the Dancehall world of music.
Passion:
By profession, I am associated with the industry of music but my hobby includes teaching. Teaching is my passion after music. I spread my thoughts to the wider audience using the online platforms. My teachings are especially for young people.
Life changing incident:
I started from scratch or in other terms 5 cents was the money I began to accumulate. The story starts from my employment in Costco wholesale, all of a sudden the job was no more in my domain and I did not have any other job option left. That was the heart-wrenching time as I lost my house in Florida, too. At that time, I was jobless and homeless. I was left with the only option of picking up the cans and bottles from streets and sell them for 5 cents. I used this money for making music. Soon I joined Hilltop music studio. Dave, nicknamed DizzoRocks, was the engineer there. I became part of the locksmith record as CEO. The team was labeled as LSR. When I left this studio I was able to start my own studio named Dealfigure Entertainment. The studio privileges fas and create music according to their taste.
A Glimpse of Future: https://allmylinks.com/
Being joined with the music industry, I am planning to hit the industry with one of my biggest rocking and the most happening music album. I intend at writing a song for my own self and a lot more for other top ranking artists. Moreover, I am also planning to initiate my career in the field of acting. Creating instrumental music is also on my to do list. Among instrumentals, I love making up the Reggae roots, Dancehalls and Hip Hop.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse