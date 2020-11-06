Leon Derrick Youngblood Sr and Leon Derrick Youngblood Jr AKA Roccstar makes history

Roccstar is known as one of the best music producers worldwide his highly anticipated album Life of a Roccstar released 10-31, landed #2 on ITUNES. Literally beating out 5 million albums & 55 million other songs, this is a remarkable feat.

Music producer Roccstar has sold over 50 million records in a relatively short time, he also landed at # 6 at the top of the Billboard 200 Charts with NEYO'S hit song. To put things in perspective Roccstar either co-wrote or produced every song on NEYO'S current album including his smash hit Pinky Ring. Roccstar has been making hits for nearly a decade, Who can forget his smash hit "a song he wrote and produced for Chris Brown. This song was critical to Chris Brown's image and success. "Fine China" is a classic and is beloved by millions of Chris Brown fans all over the world. Leon Derrick Youngblood JR AKAs unstoppable, he remains a highly sought after music producer with a deadly pen and incredible production skills. Chris Brown and Roccstar continue to make hits. Speaking of which, Roccstar and his father Leon Derrick Youngblood SR, made history with Chris Brown as the only father and son to go multi-platinum as well as hitting number one on the top 200 Billboard Charts with Chris Brown's album. Roccstar and his father got together and wrote a song which is song number # 18 on Chris Brown's current album INDIGO. With this song, they both became the only father and son in history to ever go multi-platinum, and reach number one on Billboard's top 200 Charts this has never been accomplished until now. Roccstar continues to reach new heights as a music producer, writer, composer, and hitmaker. If that wasn't enough he is also a rap artist and singer. His album if I had to describe it. I would put it this way, imagine all your favorite rappers from Drake, Lil Wayne, Jay Z, and others. Then imagine your favorite singers you take the best of both worlds. Mix them up roll them into one and you have Roccstar's album. His songwriting, as well as his collaborations with others makes this album a collector's item. "Every Word" is a song off the album, the genius way Roccstar constructed the song on some new level creative. He took one of society's norms which is using Emoji's and created a mind-blowing song. Power 106 can't get enough of the song they blast is all over the station.