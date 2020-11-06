News By Tag
Leon Derrick Youngblood Sr and Leon Derrick Youngblood Jr AKA Roccstar makes history
Roccstar is known as one of the best music producers worldwide his highly anticipated album Life of a Roccstar released 10-31, landed #2 on ITUNES. Literally beating out 5 million albums & 55 million other songs, this is a remarkable feat.
By: STEINBECK MEDIA GROUP
Chris Brown and Roccstar continue to make hits. Speaking of which, Roccstar and his father Leon Derrick Youngblood SR, made history with Chris Brown as the only father and son to go multi-platinum as well as hitting number one on the top 200 Billboard Charts with Chris Brown's album "INDIGO". You see Leon Derrick Youngblood SR and Leon Derrick Youngblood JR, AKA "Roccstar" got together and wrote the song "Troubled Waters" which is song number # 18 on Chris Brown's current album INDIGO. With this song, they both became the only father and son in history to ever go multi-platinum, and reach number one on Billboard's top 200 Charts this has never been accomplished until now.
Roccstar continues to reach new heights as a music producer, writer, composer, and hitmaker. If that wasn't enough he is also a rap artist and singer. His album "Life of a Roccstar" if I had to describe it. I would put it this way, imagine all your favorite rappers from Drake, Lil Wayne, Jay Z, and others. Then imagine your favorite singers you take the best of both worlds. Mix them up roll them into one and you have Roccstar's album "Life of a Roccstar" It's literally impossible to listen to his album and not be a fan. There is no way around it, you will be hooked. His songwriting, as well as his collaborations with NEYO, Flo-Rida, OT Genesis, and others. Makes this album a collector's item, this is one of the best songs of the year. Case and point "Every Word" is a song off the album, the genius way Roccstar constructed the song on some new level creative. He took one of society's norms which is using Emoji's and created a mind-blowing song. Power 106 can't get enough of the song they blast is all over the station.
The album "Life of a Roccstar" is a masterpiece, simply put If you like Drake and Kanye. You will love Roccstar, just think of all your favorite rappers and singers rolled into one and imagine that one person is capable of achieving your highest music expectations. That person ladies and gentlemen, Gen X and Gen Z is Roccstar. His album hands down is one of the greatest albums ever recorded.
