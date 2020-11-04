- A start-up that can change the future for millions of children around the world

The English Classroom will launch a digital education platform for English teachers without formal education or fluent English skills - offering opportunities to millions of students.

--The English Classroom, provides a digital platform to English teachers around the world. These tools enable teachers to offer a sustainable, English education to students everywhere. There are already over 1,700 English teachers as part of The English Classroom's community, with over 315 teachers from 13 different countries signed up to the platform and 25 Ambassadors testing and offering feedback. The product is now complete and ready for a digital, global launch on Saturday 14th November 2020.Only 20% of the world's population speaks English as a second language, claims the British Council. This creates inequality of opportunity in today's globalised world.The English Classroom aims to address this problem by delivering a quality education to students whatever their circumstance. "Our mission is to cross the language barrier to create opportunities for economic development, increase social interaction and equality, and not least to improve communication, tolerance and acceptance through education", says Jennifer Gardner, founder of The English Classroom and qualified teacher from the UK. "We also have a sustainable perspective, offering 100% digital materials, which reduce the need for expensive textbooks or printable materials. More than this, all lessons teach English through the theme of sustainability."The English Classroom is developed specifically for teachers without fluent English skills or further education. The school or private teacher pays a low monthly subscription to the platform, giving teachers access to the tools they need to teach a quality education in a traditional classroom setting. The lessons themselves follow the six CEFR (Common European Framework of Reference for Languages) and are linked to the Agenda 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals.Although some schools remain closed due to the pandemic, Jennifer feels they have enough evidence to show the platform improves teaching and learning both in-person and online. Therefore, they are ready to launch the product despite still being in the middle of a global pandemic. "The digital launch day invites all English teachers around the world to take part in a one-hour online training session with teaching experts, a live demo and interviews with inspirational professionals from the teaching and sustainability community. All webinars and events are free of charge and aim to connect and share quality teaching practices from all corners of the globe."By working to give more people access to the English language and at the same time spread knowledge about the global goals, Jennifer contributes to sustainable development, both directly and long-term. I love Jennifer's ingenious ambitions – they are humble and at the same time high enough to include the ambitions and needs of others, for their sake as well as ours." - Helena Tinnert, Chairman of the board Kalmar/Öland, UN Association of Sweden.- / -