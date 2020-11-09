Jay Z former labelmate Beanie Sigel and Buffalo's own rap star Kalah release iconic hit

One of the dopest songs on the planet is a jewel by Buffalo rapper Kalah and rap icon and former labelmate of JAY Z Beanie Sigel. You will hear a lot from rap star Kalah in 2020 and beyond, Kalah is a force of nature that will rule the charts in 2021

Kalah Buffalo Rap Star

-- After discovering how gifted Buffalo rap star "Kalah" is an entire team of reporters, music lovers, and rap connoisseurs have made it their mission to make sure the world knows who "Kalah" is. This includes having her music exposed to over one billion people in China and Finland. "Kalah" came to the attention of record executive Leon Derrick Youngblood SR. Talent scout for Sony Records, Atlantic records, and numerous publishing companies. "Kalah is a force to be reckoned with, I played her music for the heads of two companies one in Finland and one in China. Both have agreed to release Kalah's music in China which is amazing Kalah will reach one billion people. This is three times the population of the United States. This is huge for "Kalah", can you imagine being a rapper in America and getting an opportunity to have your music heard by over one billion people" quoted Leon Derrick Youngblood Sr. Kalah is already generating lots of buzz, she will be interviewed by internet guru YAYA DIAMOND who has reached over 200 million people on her radio shows, this also includes her show Soultrain UK.The following story is in the Buffalo rapper's own words, detailing the struggles, triumphs, and what it has taken for Kalah's to move beyond all obstacles this is Kalah's story:I was born to two hustlers who was consumed by the streets but tried their best as parents, I grew up in the street life, my cousins and brother all lived in the same house with my grandma until I was 8, I was raped as a kid which I talk about in my song calleddrugs were always around and adversely affected my life. A turning point in my life was when my mom got off drugs. This was the break I needed, it was also a major accomplishment considering where we lived and the fact that drugs were readily available in our environment.My mother came and got my brother and me. We moved back in with her, a few years after that I started smoking weed and selling drugs. This led me down the wrong path in life. When I was 16 I went to jail for possession of firearms. I was eventually let out of jail because I was a juvenile and there was a lack of evidence in my case.That made me change my life, I realized I was given a second chance. I went to job corps and started working but the streets kept calling, two of my brothers ended up getting killed. My brothers and I were only 10 months apart. Shortly after I ended up going to federal prison in 2015. I did a 3-year bid for defrauding the government. I came home in 2018 and put my heart and soul into music. Now I have features with J-hood, Lil Chuckee, Datboi Skeet & Beanie Sigel, I've been in Hip Hop Weekly, The Source Magazine, and have a slew of interviews and podcast. I redirected my energy to music and my family. "Kalah is an incredible rapper with a unique rap style, if I had to explain who Kalah is, it would be a combination of Young MA and Nas"-Leon Derrick Youngblood SR Multi-Platinum selling music producer for Chris BrownClick on the link it's powerful, it leads you to all the links for Kalah Bishop: