PharmXhealthOne Wellness Center: Get Healthy the Holistic, Naturopathic, and Natural Way
By: PharmXhealthOne
Today PharmXhealthOne wants to teach you about a very fundamental principle in functional medicine that they call "Core Influence." When a new patient walk-into one of their clinics, the patient most likely been to multiple specialists, doctors, had numerous therapies, currently on 5-12 medications, and possibly had surgeries done. Health still has not improved as it should. They're looking for an alternative and found PharmXhealthOne because PharmXhealthOne is an alternative practitioner practicing functional, naturopathic, and holistic medicine. Please don't get me wrong PharmXhealthOne practices traditional medicine as well. In no small degree, traditional medicine seems to be successful for them at that time, but they recognize that it is a tiny band-aid over a big wound in the long run. That's why patients wind up at their clinics. PharmXhealthOne goes beyond traditional medicine and looks for ways to work with patients to improve all aspects of their well-being and, including mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual health.
The first approach educates their patients and informs the patient upfront on how functional, naturopathic medicine, and holistic works. A core in the form of a diagram called "THE TRIANGLE OF HEALTH." The Triangle of Health has three sides of health and at the center of the triangle is the patient's DNA. The DNA is at the center because it cannot change or be altered. Most healthcare providers do not pay too much attention to that. They think that medication or surgery will resolve health issues, but the core is we are what we are born with. However, our DNA can be affected by epigenetic effects. Epigenetics is the study of how your behaviors and environment can cause changes that affect how your genes work. So, in essence, our behaviors and environment can influence the DNA in such a way that it is positive or negative. There are three principal foundations that PharmXhealthOne has to consider. These three principle elements are: Mental, Physical, and Chemical.
First, PharmXhealthOne focuses on the Mental element because it refers to the patient's spirituality and psychological surroundings. Mental aspects can influence how certain genes are turned off or on, which have a negative or a positive outcome on your DNA, and so it creates an epigenetic effect on the DNA. PharmXhealthOne's goal is to create mental stability that has a positive influence on the DNA.
The second is Physical. The Physical refers to the analogy relating to "The square tires that don't roll." In essence, in Physiology, structure dictates, so the shape of something will dictate how it works. Physical can influence the DNA when a patient is overweight, have joint dysfunction, muscular atrophy, scoliosis, and whether or not they are active. Many physical aberrations can occur, or that can be present that can influence the DNA.
Chemical is the third side of the equation, and biochemistry is what they refer to. Chemistry comes into the body and affects us in two ways; negatively or positively. Chemistry is what the patients are surrounded by that affects them positively or negatively. Chemical such as pollution in the water or air, mercury, food, vitamins, and anything in our environment that affects us through breathing them in or putting them in/on our body can up regulate certain genes and create a number of different hormonal disruptions. It is why PharmXhealthOne testing consists of more than the usual blood tests ordered by physicians. By the time patients get to PharmXhealthOne clinic, their previous doctors had already addressed chemistry with them. Still, the problem is that chemistry was addressed and treated most likely by artificial chemistry. Meaning, they've been put on different medications. Therefore, patients are only going to get a short-term benefit, solely covering the symptoms.
Here they have explained all three sides of this core influenced triangle, but more needs to be explained to their patients to ensure their optimal health.
PharmXhealthOne physicians want to know what things in their patients' environments influence their chemistry negatively and positively. Tests such as outcomes-based tests and lab tests help them identify problems in their patient's chemistry, enabling them to implement the right treatment programs based on that core data to bring their patients' to optimal health. PharmXhealthOne understands that the cause is the cure.
PharmXhealthOne is a series of wellness centers and urgent care located throughout Florida, with clinics in Boynton Beach, Port Saint Lucie, Wellington that have been operating since 2014.
As a top-tier wellness center, the goal of PharmXhealthOne is to provide holistic, naturopathic, and functional medicine care to all patients. PharmXhealthOne focuses on 5 Essentials to good healthy living- preventive care, the right mindset, pure and good nutrition, exercise and oxygen, and minimizing toxin exposure, according to the President/CEO, Que Os.
"Instead of invasive surgeries or prescribing drugs for treatment, we are creating a new approach to health care," he said. "When you visit our clinic, we will give you specific tests to see how your body functions, and how it metabolizes, and how your body digests food, and how that causes inflammation, which is what causes most chronic diseases and cancer. We help our clients to maximize their lives to lead healthy and happy lives."
PharmXhealthOne has a highly-trained and dedicated staff made up of veteran physicians and nurses such as Dr. Rolando Alvarez, David Peterson, APRN, and Patricia Pomareda, APRN. And due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, nurses are available to visit your home to provide treatment at home and to vulnerable patients concerned about visiting the clinic.
Que Os said, "PharmXhealthOne's approach to health and wellness is simple and runs directly in contrast to how traditional medicine works- you have to fix the problem from inside-out instead of outside-in. The main focus is simple...keep the patient healthy instead of waiting until they are sick to try to fix them. Medication is not the solution. It's the last resort," Mr. Os said. "The client's health is my priority…that's the number one thing for me. I want to maximize their lives and the lives of their families because that will keep them all happy and help them to lead better and healthier lives."
To find out more about PharmXhealthOne, please visit https://www.pharmxhealthone.com or call 561-847-4654 (Boynton Beach), 888-387-7218 (Port Saint Lucie), or 561-208-3970 (Wellington)
