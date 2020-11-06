News By Tag
No Limit Forever East Releases Record Dedicated to The No Limit Forever Movement
No Limit Forever East Releases A Producer 9-0 Produced Record Dedicated To The No Limit Forever movement and Its Founder, Percy "Master P" Miller.
By: No Limit East
The No Limit Forever East brand has been under attack from many No Limit fans about the legitimacy of the label. The imprint has not stopped releasing music since its rebirth by Emmett Lee Dove (CEO of Dove Family Entertainment)
Lanardo Myrick aka Producer 9-0 says, "The music we are putting out continues the No Limit Forever movement. There is no group of people actually doing the work that we are doing. The networking, the singles or the albums. This track follow Silk Da Shocker and Slay Sean's Executive Thug song for 2014. No Limit is going to get more calls about WHO we are and what we doing. Just sit back and enjoy the hip hop we are producing. No Limit East is in Ghana, Nigeria, France and in Indonesia. We strive never to damage the brand but uplift and continue empowering independent artists."
Rollin' Wit Da Tank has 3 versions to release via BGE Digital Distribution which are Original, radio/Short and the instrumental version. The release date is November 23, 2020 on all major digital platforms. The global promotional company, Play MPE will be sending the song to over 100 promotional partners. From the creation, promotion and marketing of music releases to the delivery and access to those releases, Play MPE makes it possible for the music industry to connect and collaborate from a single platform.
https://www.plaympe.com
http://www.nolimiteast.us
Media Contact
Lanardo L. Myrick
nine@nolimiteast.us
8187218208
