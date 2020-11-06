No Limit Forever East Releases Record Dedicated to The No Limit Forever Movement

No Limit Forever East Releases A Producer 9-0 Produced Record Dedicated To The No Limit Forever movement and Its Founder, Percy "Master P" Miller.

By: No Limit East

Media Contact

Lanardo L. Myrick

nine@nolimiteast.us

8187218208 Lanardo L. Myrick8187218208

End

-- No Limit Forever East releases, "Rollin' With Tha Tank" a Producer 9-0 produced record. The record features Tony Deshae (CEO Of Street Military Music Group and President of No Limit Forever East), Producer 9-0 (CEO of No Limit Forever East and BGE Digital Distribution). Hypnotic Wezzy (CEO of Da Camp) and R&B singer Lisa G.The No Limit Forever East brand has been under attack from many No Limit fans about the legitimacy of the label. The imprint has not stopped releasing music since its rebirth by Emmett Lee Dove (CEO of Dove Family Entertainment). After Emmett Dove's untimely death, the label released over 30 albums and countless records. Since the birth of the No Limit East brand that started with Slay Sean, Short Circuit, Afficial and other New York and east coast artists looking to work with the No Limit Records label before the Priority records signing, the label lacked funding, administration and a marketing strategy. In 2014, several artists with No Limit left. The No Limit East brand ended before it could reach its full potential. Until Emmett Dove began to revive it with Tyrieke Coleman and his GitBukk Ent marketing brand. With Lanardo Myrick with his 9.0 Magazine, 9.,0 The Underground radio station and KLM Distribution began to bring the invigoration needed. Lanardo Myrick introduced DJ Kenni Starr of France to the tram in 2015. Now No Limit East is Global.Lanardo Myrick aka Producer 9-0 says, "The music we are putting out continues the No Limit Forever movement. There is no group of people actually doing the work that we are doing. The networking, the singles or the albums. This track follow Silk Da Shocker and Slay Sean's Executive Thug song for 2014. No Limit is going to get more calls about WHO we are and what we doing. Just sit back and enjoy the hip hop we are producing. No Limit East is in Ghana, Nigeria, France and in Indonesia. We strive never to damage the brand but uplift and continue empowering independent artists."Rollin' Wit Da Tank has 3 versions to release via BGE Digital Distribution which are Original, radio/Short and the instrumental version. The release date is November 23, 2020 on all major digital platforms. The global promotional company, Play MPE will be sending the song to over 100 promotional partners. From the creation, promotion and marketing of music releases to the delivery and access to those releases, Play MPE makes it possible for the music industry to connect and collaborate from a single platform.