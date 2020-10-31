News By Tag
Attorneys Artessia "Tess" House and Daryl K. Washington Retained To Represent Victim ZEKEE RAYFORD
Video obtained from the private home surveillance shows Rayford safely pulling into the driveway of his residence, knowingly being followed by Schertz Police, and then exiting with his arms raised. He is then shown running, fearful for his life, to his front door attempting to get his father's attention once he recognizes the officers had drawn their weapons on him. In another private surveillance frame video, Schertz officers are seen rushing Rayford, ultimately kicking him, tasing him, and then apprehending him. Officers are also heard using threatening language against Rayford and his family who attempted to come to his aid.
"Our offices are ready to gear up and share the truth behind this arrest, including discrepancies in statements previously made by Schertz PD. We will seek to protect this young man from a discriminatory narrative," says Attorney Tess House.
"Unfortunately, this is yet another tragic example of a minor traffic violation resulting in a Black man in this country fearing for his life," says Attorney Daryl K. Washington. "This traumatic interaction was unnecessarily caused by the unprofessional demeanor and actions of police officers who took an oath to serve and protect. It was extremely difficult watching Zekee plead for his father to save him."
House and Washington also represent Antronie Scott, 36, an African-American man shot and killed by San Antonio Police officers in 2017. House also represents the 14-year-old San Antonio girl assaulted by a San Antonio Police officer at a Quinceanera in 2016. In late 2020, House was retained by Mathias Ometu, 33, who was violently arrested by Bexar County sheriffs. Washington serves as counsel for Charles Roundtree, Jr., 18, and Marquis Jones, 23, of San Antonio, two African-American men killed at the hands of police; Jordan Edwards, the 15-year old boy killed in Balch Springs, TX; Genevive Dawes, the mother of two daughters killed in Dallas; and co-counsel for Botham Jean, 26, who was fatally shot inside of his home by a Dallas police officer.
ABOUT TESS HOUSE LAW
Tess House Law is a San Antonio, TEXAS-based law firm that represents victims in wrongful death suits, litigates civil rights cases, and family law. Attorney Artessia House is recognized for representing plaintiffs in high-profile civil rights and family law cases. Her cases on civil rights and justice have been spotlighted on HuffPost and in the African Americans Lawyers Section of the State Bar of Texas.
ABOUT WASHINGTON LAW FIRM
Washington Law Firm, P.C., based in Dallas, TX, represents clients in Civil Rights law (including police brutality, police misconduct, wrongful arrest, wrongful death), Sports, Entertainment and Media matters, Business Transactions, Commercial and General litigation matters, Settlement Negotiations, Contract and Business Practice disputes, and other matters involving complex and unique issues.
