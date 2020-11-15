News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Mythical Real-Life Artist King Cole Releases New Single "Mean Season" Featuring Singer J. Buck
The Florida based artist premieres the first of several socially conscious tracks from his forthcoming album "Troll the Troll" Due out in late 2021.
Yet genius has a way of outing itself at the right time, and "The Mean Season" – which also impactfully introduces us to the bluesy soul vocal brilliance of Memphis based emerging artist J-Buck – has a lot to say about this crazy, divisive, pandemic ridden world we inhabit in 2020. Cole's words resonate from the get-go: "It's getting hot in here and we're upset/People feeling the same way too/Let's take a breath. . .It's the mean season, you better get ready/Cause here it comes, here it comes/It's the mean season, you better get steady/We need steady guns, steady guns/That's just a pun. . ."
In the music business, we can often tell a lot about someone's integrity by the company they keep – and Cole is working with a powerhouse team led by two storied veterans - Emmy nominated, #1 hit songwriter Barry Coffing (also founder and owner of Uprising Entertainment and Music Supervisor.com)
"The Mean Season" is just the start of a unique rollout of a batch of King Cole-penned singles–sung by up and coming artists leading up to the release of the provocatively titled album Troll the Troll. On each Cole-penned track, Coffing will serve as producer of the rhythm section and vocals, while Calello produces the horns and string arrangements.
Musically, Cole isn't looking for fame and notoriety with "The Mean Season" and the other songs he is about to drop. He cares more about using his songs as a vehicle to help launch others like J-Buck to stardom and give them a fair shot to get on that road. "Songwriting is just something I do," he says, "and I'm driven by something inside me to express the stories and emotions that are inside me Since I've been sober, I am committed to using my abilities to serve and help others, and I think that's something we should all aspire to."
Get more info about King Cole at http://kingcolehq.com
Contact
Open All Nite Entertainment
***@openallnite.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse