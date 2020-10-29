News By Tag
Second year of Favalicious® as Runners ups of the FoodNavigator-USA Summit 2020: Food for Kids
Favalicious® debuts with their single serving Fava Bean Snacks specially designed for "Picky Eaters"
By: Nuttee Bean LLC
"Entrepreneurs and innovators in the food industry need to start thinking about food security. Fava is the future! It contains high amounts of protein, fiber, zinc, and other important nutrients, it keeps you full through the day and tastes delicious. It has similar taste and texture as nuts, but without all the allergy risk factors. But the good stuff does not end there. One of the best features of the Fava is in the plant itself, because it is nitrogen fixing plant which adds more nitrogen that it uses back into the soil. This diamond of nature is agriculturally sustainable, not only a pretty (and delicious) face" – Frank Guido (Founder of The Nuttee Bean Co LLC)
Allergy Friendly Snack: A new study from FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) reveals that 85 million Americans (or one-in-four Americans) avoid buying food with the top nine allergens in it because either they have allergies or members of their households have them. These customers spend $19 billion per year on food products without allergens.
One in every 13 children has a food allergy—that's about 2 in every U.S. classroom. And every 3 minutes, a food allergy reaction sends someone to the emergency room.
"Every time we develop a flavor, we go through a maze, but getting to the end is so gratifying! It is special to see the little ones devouring our snacks like they were traditional potato chips or popcorn this is how we change habits, good taste with healthy products"– Says Guido
