 
News By Tag
* Kids
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2020
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
October 2020
313029

Second year of Favalicious® as Runners ups of the FoodNavigator-USA Summit 2020: Food for Kids

Favalicious® debuts with their single serving Fava Bean Snacks specially designed for "Picky Eaters"
By: Nuttee Bean LLC
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Kids

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Miami - Florida - US

Subject:
* Awards

MIAMI - Nov. 3, 2020 - PRLog -- Favalicious® for the second year in a row is participating as runner ups of the FoodNavigator-USA Summit 2020: Food for Kids. This time debuting with a new 1oz allergy friendly, no added sugars, 5g Net carbs fava bean snack that will be available next year in 3 new flavors; Lightly Salted, Pizza and Dill. Designed for picky eaters to have the best of both worlds, the indulgence of snacking without the bad stuff.

"Entrepreneurs and innovators in the food industry need to start thinking about food security. Fava is the future! It contains high amounts of protein, fiber, zinc, and other important nutrients, it keeps you full through the day and tastes delicious. It has similar taste and texture as nuts, but without all the allergy risk factors. But the good stuff does not end there. One of the best features of the Fava is in the plant itself, because it is nitrogen fixing plant which adds more nitrogen that it uses back into the soil. This diamond of nature is agriculturally sustainable, not only a pretty (and delicious) face" – Frank Guido (Founder of The Nuttee Bean Co LLC)

Allergy Friendly Snack: A new study from FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) reveals that 85 million Americans (or one-in-four Americans) avoid buying food with the top nine allergens in it because either they have allergies or members of their households have them. These customers spend $19 billion per year on food products without allergens.

One in every 13 children has a food allergy—that's about 2 in every U.S. classroom. And every 3 minutes, a food allergy reaction sends someone to the emergency room.

"Every time we develop a flavor, we go through a maze, but getting to the end is so gratifying! It is special to see the little ones devouring our snacks like they were traditional potato chips or popcorn this is how we change habits, good taste with healthy products"– Says Guido

Favalicious® is a Roasted Fava Bean Snack that was developed to be inclusive and good for everybody, regardless of diet restrictions. Their purpose is inspiring people to live their best lives through mindful actions and healthy habits. For more information visit https://nutteebean.com/

About FoodNavigator-USA Summit 2020: School closures – and tentative re-openings – have compounded stress levels for families, while COVID-19-induced economic anxiety is also straining household budgets. The theme of this year's Summit is how can food and beverage brands come up with enticing – but affordable – recipes, products, and culinary solutions to make life easier for parents when long-established routines that have been upended? Nuttee Bean with its Favalicious Brand has committed to not compromise and truly make a tasty clean label snack that is for Everybody.

Contact
Wara Torrez
***@nutteebean.com
End
Email:***@nutteebean.com Email Verified
Tags:Kids
Industry:Food
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Nuttee Bean Co News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Nov 03, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share