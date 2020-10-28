News By Tag
Bestselling Author Andrew Avner Celebrates Family Literacy Month With TORO's Book a Day Giveaway
"A charming and engaging fantasy with characters readers will love and a strong positive message." —Kirkus Reviews
By: Black Rose Writing
Avner believes TORO can help promote family literacy by bringing parents and children—even siblings and different generations—
TORO's a Book a Day Giveaway promotion will run seven days a week through the month of November on TORO's social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The rules are simple: 1) Participants should "Like" and/or "Follow" TORO on social media; 2) Participants should "Share," "Repost," and/or "Retweet" TORO's post for the day, tagging TORO and hashtagging #ToroBookaDayGiveaway and #NationalFamilyLiteracyMonth. One lucky winner will be selected per day and will be notified and announced via social media.
National Family Literacy Month, founded by the National Center for Families Learning, celebrates the work literacy programs do to empower families. It also presents an opportunity for libraries, schools, and educational programs to emphasize the important role that families play in the education of their children by planning activities and events throughout November that focus on families learning together. While the number and kind of activities being held may look different this year, Avner reminds us that there are still wonderful, practical options. "If your local library is physically closed, they're still open online and offer a variety of virtual programs, events, and activities,"
TORO is set in the colorful backdrop of Pamplona, Spain during the fiesta of San Fermín and the running of the bulls, famed as one of the most exhilarating, dangerous, and spectacular events around the world. Ultimately, it's a heartfelt, coming-of-age fable told from the cattle's point of view. Like Charlotte's Web, The Jungle Book, and Fantastic Mr. Fox, anthropomorphic talking animals drive the narrative.
Alicía Catalina Cortés is a fast and fiery Spanish cow who desperately wants to run with the bulls in Pamplona—but since she's a cow, tradition forbids her to partake in the fiesta of San Fermín. Through her journey, Alicía learns that to be noble and brave, she must follow her dream and her heart, even if it means defying tradition.
Available in paperback, audiobook, and eBook formats, the beloved children's novel has already received a number of accolades since its September release. In addition to positive reviews, TORO recently won the NYC Big Book Award for "Best Audiobook" and "Distinguished Favorite" in the Juvenile Fiction category. Currently, the novel is nominated for a prestigious Cybils Award in the Elementary/Middle Grade Speculative Fiction category. It's also being considered for the Odyssey Award, Newbery Medal, and National Book Award.
TORO Kindle and paperback editions are available now via Amazon and all major book retailers. TORO audiobook is available via Audible, Amazon, and Apple Books.
For more information about TORO, please visit: www.AndrewAvner.com/
Follow TORO on social media for updates and promotions:
Facebook: @ToroBook
Instagram: @ToroBook
Twitter: @Toro_Book
