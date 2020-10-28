News By Tag
ShearShare Raises $2.3M in Oversubscribed Seed Funding as Independent Stylists Increase
Recent Google For Startups Black Founders Fund Recipient Continues User Growth
By: ShearShare, Inc.
Existing investors Precursor Ventures, Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Structure Capital, Backstage Capital, and 500 Startups participated, alongside new participants Bread and Butter Ventures, ArlanWasHere Investments (Arlan Hamilton's fund in which Mark Cuban is the sole LP), Lightspeed Venture Partners Scouts Program (Veronica Juarez and Jason McBride), Jaylon Smith of the Dallas Cowboys (Minority Entrepreneurship Institute), Thaddeus Young of the Chicago Bulls (Reform Ventures), Bumble Fund, Notley Ventures, Sachse Family Fund, and other global investors.
The company, which provides a machine learning-enabled marketplace that allows salon and barbershop owners to rent their excess suites and booths to licensed cosmetologists and barbers by the day, has now raised $3.4 million in total funding. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, ShearShare has experienced a 157% increase in users over the past few months.
"Stylists are re-imagining how, when, and where they work," says Dr. Tye Caldwell, Cofounder & CEO of ShearShare. "As the second largest industry for freelancers turns its attention to a new operating normal, many beauty and barbering professionals are taking time to revisit their priorities, including how to better manage operating costs, maximize revenue per days worked, and access professional workspace on-demand. Yes, our industry has been hit hard, but 71% of stylists fully expect to recover within a year. Our platform helps them accelerate that economic mobility."
"We are proud to invest in ShearShare's incredible team and the vision behind it. We have worked with Courtney and Dr. Tye for years and can't imagine a better case of founder-market fit; they are transforming the beauty industry and are emerging from the COVID-19 crisis as true thought leaders in this space, working to enable independent stylists around the world to build their own entrepreneurial businesses on top of ShearShare's scalable tech platform," says Mary Grove, Managing Partner at Bread and Butter Ventures.
Cofounders Dr. Tye and Courtney Caldwell said they will use the latest round to fund product development, invest in marketing, and grow the now 16-person ShearShare team. According to ShearShare CEO Dr. Tye Caldwell, the company is also looking to staff up its data science and marketing teams (https://shearshare.com/
Both Caldwells also shared that in addition to growing their technology and team, they will use funds from this round to equip industry professionals with the necessary B2B tools to function in a post-pandemic society, having already launched https://shearshare.com/
The funding announcement comes during a time of growth for the company. It is one of twelve participants in the inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator:
About ShearShare
ShearShare is the first machine learning-enabled marketplace that allows salon and barbershop owners to rent their excess suites and booths to licensed cosmetologists and barbers by the day. Launched in early 2017, ShearShare currently serves industry professionals in more than 625 cities and 11 countries. For more information, visit ShearShare.com. To join the ShearShare community on Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/
About Bread and Butter Ventures
Bread and Butter Ventures is a seed stage venture capital firm based in Minnesota, the Bread and Butter State, investing globally while leveraging our state and region's unparalleled access to strong corporate connections, commercial opportunities, and industry expertise for the benefit of our founders. Run by Managing Partners Brett Brohl and Mary Grove, Bread and Butter can and does invest broadly across a number of sectors but is particularly dedicated to backing and supporting companies innovating in the essential backbone sectors of our economy.
