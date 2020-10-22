News By Tag
Los Angeles "Dia de los Muertos" drive-thru experience honoring those lost to COVID-19 Nov. 1 - 15
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez explains the history of "Dia de los Muertos" and this year's special celebration:
Latino families in the Northeast San Fernando Valley are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 due to household size, socioeconomic status, and the industries of their employment. In Los Angeles County, residents in low-income communities, like Pacoima, are infected with the virus at twice the rate of those in wealthier communities, according to an LA County Health Department database as of October 21, 2020. Latinos in Los Angeles County account for 48.6% of the deaths due to COVID-19 and over 60% of the COVID-19 related cases.
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez serves as the City's Chair of Public Safety and represents the 7th Council District in the Northeast San Fernando Valley which include the neighborhoods of Sylmar, Mission Hills, Pacoima, Lake View Terrace, Sunland, Tujunga, North Hills, Shadow Hills, and La Tuna Canyon.
Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a two-day festival that takes place every November 1 and 2. Although most strongly identified with Mexico, Dia de los Muertos is celebrated throughout Latin America. This is the 6th annual celebration of its kind for Pacoima. Día de los Muertos is a day of commemoration - an opportunity for individuals to come together to focus on their loved ones who have passed away, and to honor, revere, and celebrate their memory. Far from the somber tones of many Western European or North American funeral services, Día de los Muertos is a time of celebration. It is believed that upon these two nights of the year the deceased may return and visit with the living. Many of the practices associated with the holiday are meant to guide the deceased back to the homes of the living and, once there, help them remember the sensations and experiences they had while they lived. For a brief time, the living and the dead are reunited - a suitable cause for celebration.
