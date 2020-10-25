News By Tag
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Maria Hicks, MD
Dr. Hicks discusses eczema, a skin condition affecting 35 million people in the United States
Eczema is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that affects an estimated 35 million people in the United States. It affects 10-20 percent of children, but can occur at any age.
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets five products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Maria Hicks, MD
Maria I. Hicks, MD is an award-winning, board-certified Dermatologist, fluent in Spanish and English. She earned her medical degree from Instituto de Ciencias de la Salud CES in Medellin, Colombia (South America), where she also completed her dermatology training and served as chief resident. After moving to the United States in 2002 from Colombia, Dr. Hicks completed a three-year program in clinical research with the Dermatology Department at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. Her extensive written works about dermatology have been published in numerous publications, in both English and Spanish, such as national dermatology journals and medical books. Dr. Hicks completed two years of Internal Medicine Residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania, followed by a dermatology residency. Dr. Hicks treats all aspects of dermatology, including the prevention, detection and treatment of skin cancer, as well as other disorders of the skin, hair and nails. She has a special interest in cosmetic dermatology, fillers, Botox®, chemical peels and lasers. For additional information about Dr. Hicks, please visit https://forcaremed.com/
