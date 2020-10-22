News By Tag
Will Mark Zuckerberg have to change facebook name?
By: The face book
Vannes, Oct 27, 2020 - A new Face book website will soon be launched as THE EXCLUSIVE social-network dedicated to colleges and universities' students.
Only problem is: Mark Zuckerberg - via his attorney Mr Alexis Meghrouni - is claiming rights over Cyril Delencre's domain name telling him he cannot use such domain (the-face-book.com
The French web-entrepreneur replied "there is no infringement here since, as everyone knows, Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook website is no longer about colleges and universities' face-books", whereas Cyril Delencre's new website called "The face book" (with hyphens) matches exactly facebook's dictionary meaning. Furthermore, facebook is not an adjective, it's a noun! The question is: if a court of justice allows Cyril Delencre to use his legally purchased and registered domain name "The-face-book.com"
Only a few privileged and secret-profiles (students) have seen the inside job so far (the features) of this new EXCLUSIVE social-network, all saying: "This is an awesome web-platform for students", "while browsing on the website you really feel like you belong to The club", "It's ethical, very smooth and has new and brilliant widgets inside it, I love it!".
Cyril Delencre says "our website & app are encrypted in a way that students won't be able to share what's going on inside the platform with the outside world".., This is also the slogan of the new website: " what happens in The face book stays in The face book ! ".
The French web-entrepreneur says "people are getting sick and tired of seeing too much junk on the wall of their page, feeling like the 'product' of algorithms used by bloodless, money-grubbing freaks, moreover when you realize that you're using the exact same application that lowlifes, sick-minded even terrorists are using.."
Consequently, the new "The face book
Master registrar ICANN.org recognizes the ownership of the domain name "the-face-book.com"
The new "The face book
https://sites.google.com/
