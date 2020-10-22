 
Will Mark Zuckerberg have to change facebook name?

VANNES, France - Oct. 27, 2020 - PRLog -- Mark Zuckerberg claims rights over domain name "The face book" (with hyphens) belonging to French web-entrepreneur Cyril Delencre and regarding his new soon to be launched university-students' EXCLUSIVE social network.

Vannes, Oct 27, 2020 - A new Face book website will soon be launched as THE EXCLUSIVE social-network dedicated to colleges and universities' students.

Only problem is: Mark Zuckerberg - via his attorney Mr Alexis Meghrouni - is claiming rights over Cyril Delencre's domain name telling him he cannot use such domain (the-face-book.com (https://sites.google.com/view/social-network-media)) and must forward it ASAP to Mark Zuckerberg because of trademark infringement.

The French web-entrepreneur replied "there is no infringement here since, as everyone knows, Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook website is no longer about colleges and universities' face-books", whereas Cyril Delencre's new website called "The face book" (with hyphens) matches exactly facebook's dictionary meaning. Furthermore, facebook is not an adjective, it's a noun! The question is: if a court of justice allows Cyril Delencre to use his legally purchased and registered domain name "The-face-book.com" will he also (eventually) be able to claim the world famous domain names "thefacebook.com" and "facebook.com" from Mark Zuckerberg altogether!?!? Not likely! one might exclaim at first, but it's not that simple with Trademark ruling..., this could be major..!!

Only a few privileged and secret-profiles (students) have seen the inside job so far (the features) of this new EXCLUSIVE social-network, all saying: "This is an awesome web-platform for students", "while browsing on the website you really feel like you belong to The club", "It's ethical, very smooth and has new and brilliant widgets inside it, I love it!".
Cyril Delencre says "our website & app are encrypted in a way that students won't be able to share what's going on inside the platform with the outside world".., This is also the slogan of the new website: " what happens in The face book stays in The face book ! ".

The French web-entrepreneur says "people are getting sick and tired of seeing too much junk on the wall of their page, feeling like the 'product' of algorithms used by bloodless, money-grubbing freaks, moreover when you realize that you're using the exact same application that lowlifes, sick-minded even terrorists are using.."

Consequently, the new "The face book (https://sites.google.com/view/social-network-media)" has been created for "beautiful people" and by that we mean smart, ethical and hardworking minds whom enjoy playing even harder.." Says Cyril Delencre.

Master registrar ICANN.org recognizes the ownership of the domain name "the-face-book.com" to the French web-entrepreneur Mr Cyril Delencre. Therefore, will this have to be settled in a court of justice yet again for Mark Zuckerberg? Well, we'll soon find out..

The new "The face book (https://sites.google.com/view/social-network-media) " SHELL ONLY & preview is available at the following google-sites URL:

https://sites.google.com/view/social-network-media

perso-doug@usa.net
+33612557355
