The Online Box Office Film Festival teams up with 3rd Fathom Films
The Online Box Office Film Festival Launches First Edition Contest!
By: www.comindedpr.com
In the first edition, The Online Box Office Film Festival partnered with the 3rd Fathom Films (www.3rdfathom.com)
The Online Box Office Film Festival: Horror Short Film Edition:
Each entry will receive comprehensive feedback from an Industry Professional Judge who will explain how the submissions measure against the criteria. Quality feedback is provided to aid filmmakers with pointers that
lead to learning and improving their craft. The winning prizes include cash, a question and answering interview with a Feature Film Director, movie distribution or development offer, horror merchandise, laurels, and much more.
How to submit to the contest and when is the deadline?
The Online Box Office Film Festival is accepting all submissions through FilmFreeway. Submissions opened on September 27, 20202 and the deadline for submissions is October 25, 2020. Finalists will be selected on October 27, 2020 and winners will be announced at an online live event that will be held on October 31, 2020. The films are being judged based on originality, story, characterization, presentation, and overall impression. In addition to announcing three placements (first, second, and third place prizes), honorable mention recognition will be awarded for Best Screenplay, and Scariest Moment. To submit your short film now, visit www.filmfreeway.com/
About 3rd Fathom Films
3rd Fathom Films is headquartered in Atlanta, GA with a history of producing, releasing, and distributing horror films. With major titles like 'The Final Project' (2016) and 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' (2020) on their résumé, involvement of the crew at 3rd Fathom Films was deemed essential for the launch of the horror short film contest.
For updates and news about upcoming festivals by The Online Box Office Film Festival, follow their social media accounts @obofilmfestival
For more information and updates about 3rd Fathom Films, follow their social media accounts @3rdfathomfilms
