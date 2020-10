The Online Box Office Film Festival teams up with 3rd Fathom Films

The Online Box Office Film Festival Launches First Edition Contest!

-- The Online Box Office Film Festival hosts quarterly contests to give filmmakers another outlet to submit their work and win a number of awards and prizes, including cash. As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, most film festivals were cancelled and a number of industry professionals found themselves out of work. During the downtime, The Online Box Office Film Festival was developed as a solution to get industry professionals moving again. The festival competition launched on September 27, 2020 and is still open for submissions currently. The introductory festival hit the ground running with hundreds of submissions just weeks after its announcement on FilmFreeway and social media. The first edition is themed around horror short films, but the festival theme and film genre acceptance will be different for each quarterly event.In the first edition, The Online Box Office Film Festival partnered with the 3rd Fathom Films (www.3rdfathom.com)motion picture production and distribution company to bring the project to life by relying on their horror genre expertise.Each entry will receive comprehensive feedback from an Industry Professional Judge who will explain how the submissions measure against the criteria. Quality feedback is provided to aid filmmakers with pointers thatlead to learning and improving their craft. The winning prizes include cash, a question and answering interview with a Feature Film Director, movie distribution or development offer, horror merchandise, laurels, and much more.The Online Box Office Film Festival is accepting all submissions through FilmFreeway. Submissions opened on September 27, 20202 and the deadline for submissions is October 25, 2020. Finalists will be selected on October 27, 2020 and winners will be announced at an online live event that will be held on October 31, 2020. The films are being judged based on originality, story, characterization, presentation, and overall impression. In addition to announcing three placements (first, second, and third place prizes), honorable mention recognition will be awarded for Best Screenplay, and Scariest Moment. To submit your short film now, visit www.filmfreeway.com/ OnlineBoxOfficeFilmFestival 3rd Fathom Films is headquartered in Atlanta, GA with a history of producing, releasing, and distributing horror films. With major titles like '' (2016) and '' (2020) on their résumé, involvement of the crew at 3rd Fathom Films was deemed essential for the launch of the horror short film contest.For updates and news about upcoming festivals by The Online Box Office Film Festival, follow their social media accounts @obofilmfestivalFor more information and updates about 3rd Fathom Films, follow their social media accounts @3rdfathomfilms