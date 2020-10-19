News By Tag
Welcome to Victory – Century Victory!
We are delighted to announce the launch of a new vessel, Century Victory, in September 2021. This new vessel will complement our existing fleet of seven ships, making Century Cruises the biggest cruise company on the Yangtze River.
By: Century Cruises
With the naming of our newest vessel Victory, we wanted to emphasise victory, not just for us as the leading river cruise line on China's Yangtze, but every single traveller who has come to China during this difficult time. We are all Victorious in overcoming our fears imposed by Covid19 – the restrictions on travel, limitations on work, on movement, on achievement. We rose above that fear and we are all looking forward to the future! We have all become Victorious!
Our new Century Victory vessel is a sister ship of Century Glory. You all know that feeling when you love something so much you do it TWICE! That was our feeling when we built Century Glory from scratch. We felt the urge to do it again and we built Century Victory with the supervision of EMS, and the decor and design integrated by Studio L (Netherlands)
In the process of building the most eco-friendly ship on the Yangtze River we didn't renounce passengers' needs and comforts Century Victory will have a maximum capacity of 650 passengers with 260 suite-style cabins in 8 different categories, and every cabin features a river view balcony. For families travelling together, Century Victory offers 12 spacious and stunningly decorated Family Suites located on the 6th deck. Additionally, there are 12 Executive Suites designed to blend Chinese and Western styles and offering comfort and luxury. For those who wish to have a piece of the Yangtze River just for themselves, Century Victory has incorporated four stylish suites that are the ideal way to enjoy the changing scenery from the privacy of your own sanctuary. They are located in the exclusive bow areas on decks 5 & 6. They are alongside the Panorama Cafe which may well be the most scenic cafe aboard any river cruiser.
The sundeck is a magnificent space for leisure and entertainment - 1000sqm which is the size of four tennis courts. Two plush, classic dining rooms create an elegant and tranquil setting fit for a relaxing cruise on the Yangtze River. The food abroad Century Victory will offer inventive and appetizing menus appealing to all the senses. The distinctive Cheers Bar and Lounge will offer drinks from all around the world, from mojitos to local wines. Additionally, Century Victory will offer an HD cinema, gym, self-service laundry and small convenience store.
Our urge to incorporate wonderful cruises with the need to protect our fragile ecosystem is demonstrated with our newest ship – Century Victory. You are welcome to come and see why we are the leading cruise operator on the longest river in Asia – The Yangtze. The river is our home and that is how we are treating it! Come to our home and see for yourself!
For more information please email sales@centuryrivercruises.com or visit our website www.centuryrivercruises.com
