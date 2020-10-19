News By Tag
KFA Wins Honor for LA LGBT Center, Anita May Rosenstein Campus at LABC Architectural Awards Gala
L.A. Business Council recognizes 23 projects for innovative design
By: KFA Architecture
"The LABC hosts these awards every year because we believe through great design, imagination, and teamwork we can build more vibrant, livable communities across our city," said Mary Leslie, president of the Los Angeles Business Council.
Located at McCadden Place and Santa Monica Boulevard, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, Anita May Rosenstein Campus was selected for the prestigious LABC Chairman's Award. The Los Angeles LGBT Center, Anita May Rosenstein Campus was one of 23 winners in a competitive selection process from hundreds of projects by an esteemed blind jury panel representing a cross-section of industry experts including architects, construction firms, owners and developers.
"The Center's leaders gave the project team a clear vision: that the design of the new Anita May Rosenstein Campus must reflect the boldness, optimism, and absolute certainty of the Center's mission to care for, champion, and celebrate LGBT individuals and families," said KFA Partner Barbara Flammang, AIA. "KFA is immensely proud to have participated in the creation of this historic new campus. We hope that the design and formal expression of these buildings and open, landscaped spaces contribute to the flourishing of the people who live in, work at, and visit this wonderful place."
This year, the South Park Historic East Area Renovation in downtown Los Angeles took home the Grand Prize, the first time in the awards' long history that a landscape or park design has received top honors. A municipal design team led by the L.A. Department of Water and Power and the city's Bureau of Engineering's Architectural Division headed the park renovation, which transformed a grassless, dormant park into an expansive greenspace, framed by winding paths and towering palm trees.
Thom Mayne, founder partner of Morphosis, received the Legacy Award. Founded in 1972, the firm has been recognized for its imaginative and sustainable designs for cultural, civic and academic institutions. Mayne's many design recognitions include the prestigious Pritzker Prize and AIA Gold Medal.
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, an architectural tour de force under construction in Exposition Park, won the Community Impact Award, one the first awards bestowed to the museum. Accepting the award on behalf of the Lucas team was Sandra Jackson-Dumont, director and CEO of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. The museum is designed by former LABC Architectural Award keynote speaker and winner Ma Yansong of Mad Architects. The Lucas museum is committed to hiring a diverse and local workforce, sourcing and hiring local, minority, and women-owned businesses. More than 70 percent of construction workers on the project live in L.A. County.
Many other winning projects were transformative in nature, highlighting the importance of innovative design that enlivens spaces and brings new energy to the city.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the LABC hosted the awards as its first virtual award ceremony, with hundreds of participants logging onto the digital celebration. Representatives from KFA joined leading architects, city officials, and business leaders in attendance.
Speaking live from Copenhagen, the international architectural icon Dorte Mandrup – whose portfolio includes an unprecedented five UNESCO World Heritage-related buildings – delivered the keynote address. Her remarks centered on architecture shaped by unique natural environments and the threat of climate change.
In another departure from past ceremonies, the LABC changed the rules to award one winner and one finalist for each category. For a full list of honorees and pictures of the winning projects, please visit the Los Angeles Business Council website at https://labusinesscouncil.org/
