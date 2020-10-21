News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Future Proof Your Warehouse Now by Making the Move to Honeywell's CK65 Mobile Computer
By: L-Tron
Built to boost productivity in your warehouse or distribution center, this mobile computer is ideal for warehouses currently running an unsupported Windows® operating system on legacy devices. Windows Mobile OS is end-of-life, and all of these devices must transition over to Android ™ OS. L-Tron makes it easy by offering stackable discount pricing for the CK65, and our team of Engineers works alongside your warehouse every step of the way. The latest Android™ OS and Honeywell's Mobility Edge platform guarantees users support through 2028.
With over 40 years of experience in Warehousing, think of the L-Tron team as an extension of your own team. L-Tron supports clients through the entire lifecycle of the product/solution. We will help you with the heavy lifting so you can keep your resources where you need them. L-Tron makes your transition to Android seamless. You can expect quality, integrity and excellence backed by L-Tron's Quality Policy and ISO 9001:2015 Certification. L-Tron invests in their clients' success. To enhance productivity on the floor, the CK65 features include:
• Up to 28 hours of battery life – that's 3 full shifts.
• Hot swap battery change.
• Withstands up to 10 ft drops on concrete.
• Water-tight and dust-tight (IP65 & IP67 Ratings).
• Extended temperature range to withstand tough environments, including cold storage uses.
• Large keypad and touch screen to enhance your team's performance.
• Short-, mid-, long-range and flex-scanning options.
• Remote visibility into your device's health.
Gayle DeRose, Chief Operating Officer and a Principal at L-Tron, shares, "As a business owner, I have learned firsthand how important it is to protect our operations and devices from security threats and vulnerabilities. Outdated devices lead to unnecessary downtime, additional repairs, and unexpected costs. We are pleased to offer our warehousing clients the Honeywell CK65, the most 'future-proof' scan gun on the market with a remarkably low total cost of ownership. And if you're new to the Android OS, our engineering team is here to provide workflow support and get you up and running quickly."
As a Honeywell Premier Partner, L-Tron is offering special promo pricing and stackable discounts resulting in huge savings, now through December 31, 2020. Contact L-Tron to learn more about this limited time offer: https://www.l-
Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 21, 2020