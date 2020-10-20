 
Rockbrash Promotions Announces French Edition Release of My Brother, Muhammad Ali

ATLANTA - Oct. 20, 2020 - PRLog -- Rahaman Ali, the younger brother of the late, "The Greatest of All Time" Muhammad Ali, who is managed and promoted by ROCKBRASH PROMOTIONS, will have his new book, MOHAMED ALI, MON FRERE, which is the French translation of MY BROTHER, MUHAMMAD ALI – THE DEFINITIVE BIOGRAPHY By Rahaman Ali with Fiaz Rafiq and foreword by NFL Legend Jim Brown, along with an endorsement  by former Heavyweight Champion of the World, Mike Tyson, released in France on October 20, 2020.

'Rahaman has, at last, written the definitive biography on his late brother, which tells the real Ali story' - Mike Tyson

Originally published (British English) by London-based John Blake Publishing, an imprint of Bonnier Books UK on October 17, 2019.

After a very successful launch in the United Kingdom last October, which yielded rave reviews from practically all of the Top British National Papers, and the book winning a prestigious SUNDAY TIMES BOOK OF THE YEAR AWARD, My Brother, Muhammad Ali – The Definitive Biography made its USA release debut on Friday, October 09, 2020!  The USA edition (American English) is published by Rowman & Littlefield.

Now comes the French Edition of the book titled MOHAMED ALI, MON FRERE which is published by Editions Alisio.

More words have been written about Muhammad Ali than almost anyone else. He was, without doubt, the world's most-loved sportsman. At the height of his celebrity he was the most famous person in the world. And yet, until now, the one voice missing belonged to the man who knew him best - his only sibling, and best friend, Rahaman Ali.

No one was closer to Ali than Rahaman. Born Cassius and Rudolph Arnett Clay, the two brothers grew up together, lived together, trained together, travelled together, and fought together in the street and in the ring.

In this extraordinary, poignant memoir, Rahaman tells a much bigger and more personal story than in any other book on the great man - that of two brothers, almost inseparable from birth to death. It is the final and most important perspective on one of the most iconic figures of the last century.

When asked what it means to have his new book released in the UK, the USA, & now translated in the French language and being released in France,  Rahaman stated, " This is a dream come true and it is hard for me emotionally to grasp the magnitude of what is now happening for me.  I am so happy! " – Rahaman Ali

Ron Brashear followed with, "In addition to being super happy for Mr. Rahaman Ali, we are grateful to Editions Alisio publishing for bringing this book to the marketplace for the wonderful people of France and for the French speaking & reading folks to learn more about the Global Icon – Muhammad Ali, through the lens of his only sibling – Rahaman Ali.

For more information or media inquiries, contact RockBrash Promotions at 404.917.4803

About ROCKBRASH PROMOTIONS

Established in 2014, RockBrash Promotions' mission is to bring you inside the ropes to boxing through various books, entertainment and special events. With our combined years of experience, we have the network and insights you are looking for so we encourage you to bookmark our site and be on the lookout for more to come. For more information, please visit http://www.rockbrashpromotions.com

EDITIONS ALISIO PUBLISHING

Alisio est la marque des éditions Leduc.s dédiée aux voies qui inspirent : essais, documents, biographies, manifestes... Alisio en portugais, trade winds en anglais, ces termes désignent les vents qui ont ouvert la voie des Amériques aux navigateurs et aux explorateurs du XVe siècle. Héritiers de ces pionniers, les entrepreneurs, les leaders, les créateurs et les penseurs sont les aventuriers des temps modernes. Alisio donne une voix à tous ceux qui ouvrent des voies : des figures, des idées, des modèles qui inspirent. Découvrez notre blog Alisio et nos réseaux sociaux Facebook, Twitter et Instagram.

Website

https://www.editionsleduc.com/theme/4/alisio (https://www.linkedin.com/redir/redirect?url=https%3A%2F%2...)
End
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Phone:4049174803
