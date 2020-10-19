News By Tag
SA Prep Announces Recipients for the Tunette Powell Writing Award for Transformation Competition
By: San Antonio Preparatory Community School
Event Details
What: Tunette Powell Writing Award for Transformation
Where (In-Person Attendees): 6127 Summer Fest Dr. San Antonio, TX 78244
Virtual Attendees: https://www.facebook.com/
Date: October 22, 2020
Time: 6 PM
"This event encapsulates three exciting months of writing by our participants and reviewing by our esteemed judges", says Tunette Powell, Creator, Tunette Powell Writing Award for Transformation. "We are excited to celebrate with our scholarship recipients and their families while building a community of young creatives".
This year's finalists are T'One Curtis, Eighth grader at Young Men's Leadership Academy, Christina Salas, Eighth grader at Lopez Middle School and Ivy Keane-Dawes, Seventh grader at Kitty Hawk Middle School. Each middle school student submitted a creative writing piece, such as poetry, music, or an essay, which describes the power of transformation in themselves. This competition gave the students the opportunity to envision a future they hope to see come to fruition. This free competition was open to the San Antonio public and surrounding communities.
"At SA Prep we believe our Champions should strive to be their best and be celebrated for their achievements"
The media and the general public are invited to celebrate with these amazing middle school students and their families in person (all in-person attendees must abide by CDC social distancing guidelines) or on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/
ABOUT TUNETTE POWELL WRITING AWARD FOR TRANSFORMATION
This award was named after Dr. Tunette Powell, a San Antonio native, published author and former San Antonio Express-News staff writer who graduated from Judson High School in 2004. Dr. Powell, who now lives in Los Angeles, earned her doctoral degree at the University of California, Los Angeles and serves as the director of the UCLA Parent Empowerment Project. She has also published several works, including a memoir, The Other Woman, which chronicled her childhood as the daughter of a father addicted to drugs in San Antonio during the height of the War on Drugs Era.
ABOUT SAN ANTONIO PREPARATORY COMMUNITY SCHOOL
San Antonio Preparatory Charter School provides a college preparatory education through high quality instruction and rigorous curriculum in a challenging and supportive learning environment, ensuring all students in grades 5 - 12 graduate college and succeed in the careers of their choice. San Antonio Prep believes that all students should be immersed in their culture, learn about their identity, engage in the community, and build strong relationships with others. Our core values are Love, Equity, Identity, Culture, Community and Connection. Learn more at saprep.com.
Media Contact
Uchennaya Ogba
EHCU Public Relations LLC
uche@ehcupr.com
Page Updated Last on: Oct 19, 2020