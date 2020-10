SA Prep Announces Recipients for the Tunette Powell Writing Award for Transformation Competition

By: San Antonio Preparatory Community School

-- San Antonio Preparatory Community School (SA Prep) is proud to host the inaugural Tunette Powell Writing Award for Transformation on October 22, 2020 at 6 PM at 6127 Summer Fest Dr. San Antonio, TX 78244. A $500 scholarship will be awarded to the best creative piece and in addition another five hundred dollars will be donated to further the students cause or serve as seed money to support the student's vision of transformation.What: Tunette Powell Writing Award for TransformationWhere (In-Person Attendees): 6127 Summer Fest Dr. San Antonio, TX 78244Virtual Attendees: https://www.facebook.com/saprepcharterDate: October 22, 2020Time: 6 PM"This event encapsulates three exciting months of writing by our participants and reviewing by our esteemed judges", says Tunette Powell, Creator, Tunette Powell Writing Award for Transformation. "We are excited to celebrate with our scholarship recipients and their families while building a community of young creatives".This year's finalists are, Eighth grader at Young Men's Leadership Academy,, Eighth grader at Lopez Middle School and, Seventh grader at Kitty Hawk Middle School. Each middle school student submitted a creative writing piece, such as poetry, music, or an essay, which describes the power of transformation in themselves. This competition gave the students the opportunity to envision a future they hope to see come to fruition. This free competition was open to the San Antonio public and surrounding communities."At SA Prep we believe our Champions should strive to be their best and be celebrated for their achievements", says SA Prep Superintendent and CEO, Stephanie Hall-Powell, "We are proud to partner with the Tunette Powell Writing Award to celebrate young writers of color".The media and the general public are invited to celebrate with these amazing middle school students and their families in person (all in-person attendees must abide by CDC social distancing guidelines) or on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ saprepcharter This award was named after Dr. Tunette Powell, a San Antonio native, published author and former San Antonio Express-News staff writer who graduated from Judson High School in 2004. Dr. Powell, who now lives in Los Angeles, earned her doctoral degree at the University of California, Los Angeles and serves as the director of the UCLA Parent Empowerment Project. She has also published several works, including a memoir, The Other Woman, which chronicled her childhood as the daughter of a father addicted to drugs in San Antonio during the height of the War on Drugs Era.San Antonio Preparatory Charter School provides a college preparatory education through high quality instruction and rigorous curriculum in a challenging and supportive learning environment, ensuring all students in grades 5 - 12 graduate college and succeed in the careers of their choice. San Antonio Prep believes that all students should be immersed in their culture, learn about their identity, engage in the community, and build strong relationships with others. Our core values are Love, Equity, Identity, Culture, Community and Connection. Learn more at saprep.com.