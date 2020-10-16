News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
L-Tron to Host Complimentary Public Safety Webinar: Police Communication When It Matters Most
By: L-Tron
The Police Communication webinar will explore three ways to keep lines of communication open for Law Enforcement, even during critical incidents when public networks are inaccessible. In a critical situation, every second counts. Are you able to communicate?
We will cover the following topics:
1. Future-proof your wireless network with real-time data sharing and location/tracking services.
2. Future-proof your patrol fleet with the rugged, reliable ICR-3241 gateway router, a budget friendly router offered at $300 less than competitor models.
3. Use dual SIM capabilities in rural areas or areas prone to dead spots, so that your patrol officers remain connected wherever they go.
L-Tron's Law Enforcement Support Team will present the webinar, headed up by retired police officer Pete Butler, who has 35 years of experience in the field. Industry experts from Advantech will also be on-hand to share their insight and answer questions from webinar participants.
L-Tron has worked closely with law enforcement agencies nationwide for over two decades, providing cutting-edge technology solutions to help agencies run their operations more efficiently, cost-effectively, and safely. We understand that you work a 24/7/365 job with virtually no margin for error. What makes us different? It's never JUST about the product. We ask the right questions and listen. We uncover your pain points and work to fully understand what you really need to solve your problems. Post-sale, we are here to support your success - for 45 years.
With stress levels at an all-time high, we strive to alleviate some of that burden by providing tools and solutions to make your job easier. From roadside stops and traffic accidents, to crime scene investigation and incident preplanning, your voice & feedback builds all of the hardware & software that we offer.
To learn more, and to register for the webinar, please visit: https://www.l-
Media Contact
L-Tron
julianne.pangal@
5853830050
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse