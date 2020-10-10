 
Industry News





Internet Sensation & Child Prodigy, Bella-Rose, Pays Homage to Senator Kamala Harris with a New Song

Pensacola-based 6 year old releases her New Single "Kam Holla" as a tribute to the 2020 VP Candidate
PENSACOLA, Fla. - Oct. 15, 2020 - PRLog -- Internet sensation and child prodigy, Bella-Rose, continues to capture hearts with her bubbly, infectious personality. Bella-Rose Love is 6 years old and resides in Pensacola, Florida. She lives with her dad, mom and two sisters (Ellia and Raina). She has always loved the performing arts and asked to start acting at 3 years old. After going viral in December 2019, she was signed to Aqua Talent Agency in LA and PureFlare located in Atlanta.

As Bella-Rose's dreams were just starting to come to fruition, the pandemic struck—and her plans were abruptly halted. The onset of the Coronavirus crisis upended her aspirations of taking her talent to a broader platform in the entertainment industry. After spending a brief stint in Los Angeles, where she met with talent agents and Film & TV producers, the National shutdown brought on by COVID-19 stymied her opportunities out on the West Coast and her family ended up having to come back to Pensacola to quarantine, like all other families across the country during that time.

Fast forward to today, Bella-Rose is still excited and more determined than ever to continue to spread her message of faith and positivity to the world. As such, she decided to flaunt her musical chops with her new single, "Kam-Holla" which is an homage to the history-making Vice Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris. This upbeat song is sure to be a fan-favorite. The catchy hook and sweet message of "Kam Holla" has the makings of an anthem. Bella-Rose hopes that her new song will make Senator Kamala Harris very proud!

Along with acting, Bella-Rose desired to fulfill her dreams of making positive music with her dad. Her first album is being released November 2020. She just released her first music video to her new hit single "Kam-Holla." After seeing Senator Kamala Harris make history accepting her nomination at the Democratic Convention, Bella-Rose was inspired to follow in her footsteps. She desires to help infuse love in the current climate in our country and is determined to be a force of BIG changes.

Aside from being an omni-talent, Bella-Rose is the personification of pure joy! She wants to be a beacon of light and inspiration to young girls all over the world. 2020 has been a very challenging year for many Americans, but this child prodigy is choosing to make 'lemonade'! Bella-Rose has already achieved numerous accolades—but she's just getting warmed up!

To learn more about Bella-Rose visit http://www.officialbellarose.com or connect with her on social media: Facebook, Instagram & Twitter: @BellaRoseandCo

Her new single is currently available on Spotify & Apple Music and will be available on all streaming platforms on October 20, 2020.

