Internet Sensation & Child Prodigy, Bella-Rose, Pays Homage to Senator Kamala Harris with a New Song
Pensacola-based 6 year old releases her New Single "Kam Holla" as a tribute to the 2020 VP Candidate
As Bella-Rose's dreams were just starting to come to fruition, the pandemic struck—and her plans were abruptly halted. The onset of the Coronavirus crisis upended her aspirations of taking her talent to a broader platform in the entertainment industry. After spending a brief stint in Los Angeles, where she met with talent agents and Film & TV producers, the National shutdown brought on by COVID-19 stymied her opportunities out on the West Coast and her family ended up having to come back to Pensacola to quarantine, like all other families across the country during that time.
Fast forward to today, Bella-Rose is still excited and more determined than ever to continue to spread her message of faith and positivity to the world. As such, she decided to flaunt her musical chops with her new single, "Kam-Holla" which is an homage to the history-making Vice Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris. This upbeat song is sure to be a fan-favorite. The catchy hook and sweet message of "Kam Holla" has the makings of an anthem. Bella-Rose hopes that her new song will make Senator Kamala Harris very proud!
Along with acting, Bella-Rose desired to fulfill her dreams of making positive music with her dad. Her first album is being released November 2020. She just released her first music video to her new hit single "Kam-Holla."
Aside from being an omni-talent, Bella-Rose is the personification of pure joy! She wants to be a beacon of light and inspiration to young girls all over the world. 2020 has been a very challenging year for many Americans, but this child prodigy is choosing to make 'lemonade'! Bella-Rose has already achieved numerous accolades—but she's just getting warmed up!
To learn more about Bella-Rose visit http://www.officialbellarose.com or connect with her on social media: Facebook, Instagram & Twitter: @BellaRoseandCo
Her new single is currently available on Spotify & Apple Music and will be available on all streaming platforms on October 20, 2020.
Tawanna Chamberlain
***@theposhpublicityfirm.com
