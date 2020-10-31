 
Bark in the Park Charity Fundraiser to Host a Virtual Pet Costume Contest and a 5K, 10K & 1-Mile

By: 717.220.1437
 
 
Animal Care PA's Bark in the Park
Animal Care PA's Bark in the Park
 
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. - Oct. 15, 2020 - PRLog -- Animal Care PA's (ACPA) largest fundraiser, Bark in the Park, has gone virtual this year in an effort to keep everyone safe during this pandemic. This yearly event brings together pets and their owners for a little Halloween fun, but just because it's virtual this year, doesn't mean it won't be just as fun as the other years. Bark in the Park is taking place during the entire month of October and offers a Virtual Pet Costume Contest and a 5K, 10K or 1-Mile Walk! All proceeds benefit ACPA's community-based programs that help animals in need.

Get those Halloween costumes ready and dress up your pet and compete in our first ever Virtual Pet Costume Contest! There is no purchase necessary to enter and you do not need to be registered for Bark in the Park's 5K, 10K, or 1-Mile in order to participate. Entries MUST contain at least one animal; people are optional. You can enter the contest by completing the form at bit.ly/SubmitCostume2020. The top 5 entries with the most "LIKES" on BarkinthePark5K's Facebook album (https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=barkinthepark5...) will win medals. Get more likes by sharing with your friends and family to get them to vote!  All entries must be received by 10/30/20 at 12:00 am. Voting will end on 10/31/20 at 12:00 am and the winners will be announced that day. See BarkinthePark5K.org for official contest rules.

Grab your sneakers and get out there with your pet(s) to participate in Bark in the Park's 5K, 10K or 1-Mile Walk! Pick your preferred distance, choose a course, download the race app, run or walk any time during the month of October, and upload your results! It's that easy! You can even bring a group of people together and participate as a team. This event is priced for everyone! Registration is just $15 for adults (12+) and $5 for kids (3-11) with 100% of the registration fees going directly to ACPA. There is even an official event shirt you can add on to your registration for an additional $20! See BarkinthePark5K.org for more details.

Animal Care PA's Programs
Our mission is to help caring people help animals by bridging the gap through its animal welfare initiatives that FEED, CARE, and EDUCATE.  All programs are fully funded by donations, grants, and sponsorships; therefore, programs may cease to exist if funding is no longer available. Our programs include:

·       Our FEED initiative provides pet food for animals owned by senior citizens who struggle financially to provide for their beloved pets.
·       Our CARE initiative, helps pay for medical care for animals in need, when funds are not available for life-saving efforts.
·       Our EDUCATE initiative, helps to decrease the financial burden that plagues veterinary students by providing scholarships to students.

We know this year has been challenging for everyone, but we are hoping to bring some fun into the mix! So, grab your Halloween costumes, get those sneakers out and start running, skipping or walking your way to the finish line to help animals in need! Register at BarkinthePark5K.org.

Media Contact
Bark in the Park c/o Animal Care PA
***@animalcarepa.org
7172201437
Email:***@animalcarepa.org
Page Updated Last on: Oct 15, 2020
