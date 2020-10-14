News By Tag
GEO Jobe Receives Cloud Services Specialty From Esri
GEO Jobe is proud to announce they have received the Cloud Services Specialty from Esri
By: GEO Jobe
The Enterprise Services team at GEO Jobe has been working with Esri's enterprise software since the 9.x releases. GEO Jobe has continued to keep pace with the technology as it has evolved through continued training and staff development, as well as through deployments and managed services for customers, and our own GEOPowered Cloud. With this experience, GEO Jobe is able to offer a variety of services for cloud-based deployments of ArcGIS Enterprise.
GEO Jobe has an extensive and ongoing partnership with Esri as a member of the Esri Partner Network, . Recently, GEO Jobe was also awarded Gold Level Partner status, having previously held Silver Level Partner status. .
"We are committed to supporting the deployment of ArcGIS in the cloud, which is a strategic initiative for many of our customers," said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners & Alliances at Esri. "The ArcGIS Cloud Services Specialty is part of that commitment, and with GEO Jobe's achievement, they are now ready and able to assist organizations with a smooth migration to maximize their returns."
"It is such an honor to have GEO Jobe recognized for our expertise and achievements in this space. Having the hard work of GEO Jobe's team highlighted by Esri is a testament to the further growth of our already strong partnership."
Need help setting up ArcGIS Enterprise in the cloud? You can connect directly with the GEO Jobe team, via connect@geo-
About GEO Jobe
GEO Jobe is a leading GIS software and geospatial solutions provider serving over 7,000 organizations globally. GEO Jobe has developed some of the most popular applications in the ArcGIS Marketplace, including Admin Tools for ArcGIS, Clean My Org, and Mapfolio, and is a provider of the GEOPowered Cloud for ArcGIS, which is a managed services offering focused on Esri technology. Additionally, GEO Jobe offers professional services centered around Esri's ArcGIS platform including custom software development, platform, and solution implementation, and UAV data collection. Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe is in its 20th year of operation and has been an Esri business partner since 2002.
Contact:
www.geo-jobe.com
@geojobegis
About Esri
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com (http://www.esri.com/
David Hansen
***@geo-jobe.com
