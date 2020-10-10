News By Tag
Classy Communications Builds Something Bigger in PR & Marketing
By: Classy Communications PR & Advertising, LLC
Dawson and his team have created a culture that embraces ethics and professionalism since its creation in 2008.
Dawson, the man behind Classy Communications, at the early age of 11, started his career in entrepreneurship. A simple task of mowing a neighbor's lawn for pay became a self-constructed business. "I learned that if you could provide a great service for people you could get paid for it," he said.
Since day one, Dawson and his team have been fully committed to the success of Classy Communications' clients. "When you maintain the clients you have, you take care of them, go above and beyond the call of duty in creating results for them, they stay with you," he said
When he stepped into the PR and marketing world, he had to overcome a lot of challenges. One of his earliest challenges was learning to adapt without the assistance of his prior partner.
"I had to figure out how to sell the projects, how to get the projects done, how to create business relationships with the media, and how to manage a team," he remembered.
Pro bono work was key to him establishing Classy Communications' reputation in the community. In his company's early years, Dawson did a lot of work for Nevada Parents Encouraging Parents, a non-profit organization that supports the families of children with disabilities. From distributing press releases to creating events for the non-profit, he did it all. Working with organizations such as Nevada PEP, helped him develop the skills needed to manage his company's paid projects.
Currently, Dawson is the Executive Director of the Cause Marketing Chamber of Commerce, a developing 501© 6 organization that facilitates cooperative relationships between businesses and non-profit organizations. Outside of being an example to Black entrepreneurs, he is also the Second Vice President of the Board of Directors for the Black Business Chamber of Commerce, an organization that supports fellow Black owned businesses.
Classy Communications provides a host of PR & Marketing services including media services, social media marketing, graphic design, website development, event planning, digital marketing, broadcasting, cause marketing and copywriting.
The Company also offers a host of podcasts (https://prconnectionsradio.com/
"Donna and I want to thank you so much for your efforts in successfully promoting Paint & Party Las Vegas. With your experience, knowledge, and contacts, you got our story into the major publications in town. Classy Communications was, is and will be our first choice for public relations."
Matt Dillon & Donna Friese, Managing Members Paint and Party Las Vegas, LLC
For more information about Classy Communications PR & Advertising please visit their website https://classycommunications.net/
