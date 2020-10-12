News By Tag
International Academy for Latin Podcast Awards (LPA) present the LPA Winners
The LPA is proud to announce its total 42 winners by categories along with the top prize winner of the Latin Podcast Awards.
On this occasion, the winners competed against hundreds of representatives from the United States, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Paraguay, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico.
On October 10, 2020, 42 awards were presented by their respective categories and countries also an international, multinational, and the most acclaimed "Podcast of the Year Award"
The Latin Podcast Awards 2020 main sponsor is Spreaker.com along with other U.S., and International Sponsors like. Emotions Podcast, Podway podcasts. Also sponsoring the LPA were Audio Dice Network (Audiodice.net)
The winners of the Latin Podcast Awards 2020 are the following:
• Podcast of the Year – Astronomía y algo más
• United States – Zona Pop
• Self Improvement – ¡Nos Cambiaron los Muñequitos!
• Alternative Health – Alquimia Hormonal
• Mental Health – Armonia Emocional
• International – Astronomía y algo más
• Science – Astronomía y algo más
• Sports – Basket+
• How to – -Conciencia Virtual
• Parenting De Maternidad
• Colombia – Aves de Colombia
• Health and Fitness – El Estetoscopio
• Bilingual – A Little Bit of Everything With Me!
• Multi National -El Washington Post
• Society & Culture – Quiero contar tu historia
• News- Francoinformador
• Business – Her Dinero Matters
• Perú – Historias Mágicas y Más
• English – In the Thick
• España – La línea invisible
• News Commentary – Latino USA
• Religion & Spirituality – Los Hechos
• Music Música – en 2Sabores
• Stories for Kids – Pepí y Los Puntos
• Costa Rica – Malicia Indígena
• Arts – Pequeños Viajes Sensoriales
• Puerto Rico – Abraza Tu Pasión Podcast
• Non Profit Pivot-ES
• Music – History Protagonistas de la música
• Entrepreneurship – Receta del éxito
• Sexuality – Sexo sin tabú
• History – Terrores Nocturnos
• Comedy Interviews – The Rick H. Show
• Drama – The Rise of King Asilas
• Education – Transforming Knowledge
• República Dominicana – EtikaMente
• Careers – Tras la Voz
• Music Commentary - Tropipodcast
• Comedy – Trujollywood
• México – Valle de Cielo Gris
• Science Fiction – Voces en la Caja
• Popular Vote – Dani 3Palacios
View the ceremony here:
https://www.youtube.com/
