International Academy for Latin Podcast Awards (LPA) present the LPA Winners

The LPA is proud to announce its total 42 winners by categories along with the top prize winner of the Latin Podcast Awards.

-- The Latin Podcast Awards (LPA) is the only award in the world that pays tribute to the Latin American, Spain, U.S. and other countries podcasts (produced in Spanish and English). The LPA is based the United States.On this occasion, the winners competed against hundreds of representatives from the United States, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Paraguay, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico.On October 10, 2020, 42 awards were presented by their respective categories and countries also an international, multinational, and the most acclaimed "Podcast of the Year Award"were awarded. The winners received the metallic representation of a chrome microphone with the names of their podcasts and the category dominated in recognition of their excellence, which they can boast to the world and most importantly, share with your listeners.The Latin Podcast Awards 2020 main sponsor is Spreaker.com along with other U.S., and International Sponsors like. Emotions Podcast, Podway podcasts. Also sponsoring the LPA were Audio Dice Network (Audiodice.net),Bitextuales.com, Repurpose.IO, Podbean.com, Podfest.com, Blubrry.com, Libsyn, Undercovermakeup.com, and ClubKaizen.net. We want to thank you for making this tribute to LatinX podcast content creators possible.The winners of the Latin Podcast Awards 2020 are the following:• United States – Zona Pop• Self Improvement – ¡Nos Cambiaron los Muñequitos!• Alternative Health – Alquimia Hormonal• Mental Health – Armonia Emocional• International – Astronomía y algo más• Science – Astronomía y algo más• Sports – Basket+• How to – -Conciencia Virtual• Parenting De Maternidad• Colombia – Aves de Colombia• Health and Fitness – El Estetoscopio• Bilingual – A Little Bit of Everything With Me!• Multi National -El Washington Post• Society & Culture – Quiero contar tu historia• News- Francoinformador• Business – Her Dinero Matters• Perú – Historias Mágicas y Más• English – In the Thick• España – La línea invisible• News Commentary – Latino USA• Religion & Spirituality – Los Hechos• Music Música – en 2Sabores• Stories for Kids – Pepí y Los Puntos• Costa Rica – Malicia Indígena• Arts – Pequeños Viajes Sensoriales• Puerto Rico – Abraza Tu Pasión Podcast• Non Profit Pivot-ES• Music – History Protagonistas de la música• Entrepreneurship – Receta del éxito• Sexuality – Sexo sin tabú• History – Terrores Nocturnos• Comedy Interviews – The Rick H. Show• Drama – The Rise of King Asilas• Education – Transforming Knowledge• República Dominicana – EtikaMente• Careers – Tras la Voz• Music Commentary - Tropipodcast• Comedy – Trujollywood• México – Valle de Cielo Gris• Science Fiction – Voces en la Caja• Popular Vote – Dani 3PalaciosView the ceremony here: