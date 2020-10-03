News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New York City Children's Theater Announces Its 24th Season!
"This year has been incredibly challenging for New York City and the theater community at large. As the initial epicenter of the pandemic, many have said that it will take years for New York to recover," says Artistic Director and Founder Barbara Zinn Krieger. "However, true to the fabric of NYC itself, New York City Children's Theater, is resilient and committed to continuing to serve, educate, and entertain our children and families. This year we are excited to produce a completely virtual season, with shows for children of all ages, some developed and produced specifically for digital platforms. We will also make many of our education programs available virtually, especially for students in our most vulnerable populations. No matter how challenging the times may be, we will continue to be there for our community."
2020 Productions
Forest of Feelings - A New Musical
October 18th - February 2021 | 35 Minutes | Best for ages 2-5 Developed for and performed Live on Zoom
Our season kicks off with the premiere of Forest of Feelings. The Forest of Feelings is a magical place filled with a vast landscape of emotions. When two friends discover a lost laugh, with the audience's help, they must take a physical and musical journey through the forest to return it to its faraway home. Created and performed by Yo Re Mi, Forest of Feeling is an interactive show live on Zoom that teaches your youngest theatergoers about emotions, music, and yoga!
A Band Of Angels
Streaming November 2020
50 Minutes | Best for ages 8 and up Available on NYCCT's Website with Live Special Events
Join us this November for a special presentation of one of our most groundbreaking shows, A Band of Angels. Ella is a pop culture obsessed teenager living in present-day New York City. One afternoon she is transported back in time to meet the Jubilee Singers, a choir still in operation today that was founded shortly after the Civil War at one of the first schools for free slaves, and gains a new appreciation for history and education. See the production that Mommy Poppins called "captivating and thought-provoking,"
My First Nutcracker
December 2020
50 Minutes | Best for ages 3-8 Available on NYCCT's Website with Live Special Events
This holiday season, NYCCT will present My First Nutcracker filmed live at Theatre Row, and streamed directly into your home with live special events! In My First Nutcracker, join Clara and the Prince as they travel to a magical kingdom filled with delicious treats, dancing flowers, and a pesky mouse king. My First Nutcracker is an introduction to the classic holiday story you know and love, directed and choreographed by Melissa Riker and written by Barbara Zinn Krieger.
2021 Productions:
Same, Same, But Different
Streaming March 2021
45 Minutes | Best for ages 3-8 Available on NYCCT's Website with Live Special Events
Coming this March, we will present Same, Same, But, Different, an adaptation from Barbara Zinn Krieger and Maximillian Gill of the award-winning book by Jenny Sue Kostecki-Shaw, written for and produced on Zoom! Same, Same but Different follows El, who lives in America, and Kailash, who lives in India, as they become pen pals. When they begin exchanging stories and pictures about their different lives, they quickly learn that although their worlds might be an ocean apart, they are quite similar.
The Traveler
Streaming April 2021
50 Minutes | Best for ages 3-8 Available on NYCCT's Website with Live Special Events
And this spring, join us for a filmed presentation of our hit show The Traveler, a love letter to modern-day immigrants who travel thousands of miles in search of a new home and community. From the imaginations of celebrated mime Bill Bowers and director Andrew Frank, comes a silent and whimsical tale of one man's journey to find a new home.
To learn more visit: www.nycchildrenstheater.org
Contact
Kimberly Wilson Marshall, PR Director
***@nycchildrenstheater.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse