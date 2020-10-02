News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
An Exciting Music-focused Entertainment Destination In Alpharetta Will Open In 2021: Roaring Social
By: Sports Community Consultants
According to Neal, "The new 9,000 square foot entertainment experience called Roaring Social, addresses a resurgence and interest in the sights and sounds of the 1920's SpeakEasy. We are creating a memorable one-of-a-kind experience starting at the street level on Milton Avenue. Downtown visitors will see the life-sized bronze sculpture and hear enticing music before discovering the secret entrance into Alpharetta's first 1920's venue for live entertainment."
"Once inside, the 1920's grand space will include dramatic interior finishes reflective of the 1920's. A combination of live and curated music will be central to our daily programming of enjoyable entertainment. Adjacent to the grand space, Roaring Social will feature 8 lanes of boutique bowling, a variation on traditional bowling using shorter lanes and smaller bowling balls. Delicious bar bites and specialty cocktails throughout will make Roaring Social a downtown favorite," Neal concluded.
To celebrate the music, dancing and ridiculous fun planned for Roaring Social, its founders and the city of Alpharetta have commissioned a bronze sculpture, named "Dancing in Alpharetta, circa 1920". The sculpture is officially underway at the offices of Cherrylion Studios. This life-sized sculpture depicts a 1920's attired couple enjoying dancing in the street. It will be located at the street level entrance to The Hamilton Hotel. Neal Freeman said, "Martin Dawe of Cherrylion Studios is well known for his interest in collaborating with clients." Martin added, "collaborating in my Atlanta figurative sculpture studio is one of the most fulfilling parts of my job." Cherrylion Studios specializes in fine art sculpture commissions for public and corporate clients and for private collectors. Over the past 30 years, the studio has produced hundreds of commissions, including more than 30 large scale public art installations.
The Hamilton Hotel is a joint development between Mayfair Street Partners, LLC and Hotel Equities. Jason Joseph, Managing Director and Partner of Mayfair Street Partners said, "Hotel Equities and the rest of our investors were actively seeking a creative and complementary use of the speakeasy level of the building. We believe this music-oriented entertainment concept will bring yet another 'true destination' to downtown Alpharetta. We could not be more excited about Neal's commitment to bring fun to Alpharetta through a variety of creatively powerful entertainment concepts."
Brad Rahinsky, President and CEO of Hotel Equities commented on Roaring Social, "we are certain that this entertainment and dining destination will quickly become the heartbeat of The Hamilton. Rest assured that we want The Hamilton to be Alpharetta's favorite location for special events, corporate gatherings, weddings, and a night on the town. A beautiful, fun, entertaining and memorable visit to the property can start and end at Roaring Social, the best amenity imaginable."
Roaring Social will be the second Alpharetta entertainment concept opening in Mayfair Street Partner developments in 2021. "The first concept, Fairway Social, will introduce our ideas about fun with a Georgia golf and sports theme," said Neal Freeman.
We can hardly wait to show the Alpharetta community and our visitors this unique entertainment concept," said Janet Rodgers, President and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Awesome Alpharetta's fun times and entertainment experiences are expanding thanks to Neal Freeman and Alpharetta-based, Mayfair Street Partners. Both visitors and residents are in for a real treat when entering Roaring Social."
"It's exciting for me to hear that Roaring Social will feature a variety of music at this new venue," said Morgan Rodgers, Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services for the City of Alpharetta. "Alpharetta Music City is becoming a reality with the unveiling of every new creative entertainment concept Neal Freeman has announced this year. The additional of Alpharetta's newest bronze sculpture, to be located at the entrance on Milton Avenue, adds another terrific cultural arts addition to our vibrant city landscape," Rodgers said.
"The Roaring Social team of topnotch talent is lining up for us," said Neal. "We are actively working to program both live and curated music and entertainment. We are convinced that aligning with the City's desire to make 'Alpharetta Music City' a reality by putting a music-focused venue in the heart of The Hamilton Hotel, was an important decision," said Neal.
For the latest news on Roaring Social including the opening date, visit https://roaring-
Contact Information:
404-626-1958, neal@sportscommunityconsultants.com (https://roaring-
Please follow Roaring Social on these social media platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/
Contact
Neal Freeman
Sports Community Consultants
***@sportscommunityconsultants.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse